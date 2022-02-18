The Endless Battles are out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1879710/Black_Book__Endless_Battles/
Hop into the fires of hell, spellbook in hand, and cast down the abominations where they stand! Your journey into the underworld begins today! The Endless Battles DLC is a rogue-like mode based on Vasilisa’s travels in Cherdyn.
In case you’re unsure what to expect from the mode, here’s the rundown:
- Reach the end boss in 3 days through combat and strategic preparation
- Choose branching, generated paths to follow down the map to your goal
- Build your character to ensure your survival and success in the challenge
- It won’t be easy!
Buy the Endless Battles now, and test your mettle against the forces of evil!
Along with the new mode, the main game will also receive a number of small changes.
New
- Added: The Endless Battles DLC
- Added: all of Vasilisa’s thoughts are now voiced
- LVL3 Peddler and Chort-Peddler now sell 7 new items (also encountered in the DLC)
- LVL3 Herbalist now sells new herb: Sivulist, which heals decomposure, rot, and undead statuses
- Two new soundtracks from the Endless Battles DLC were added to the Supporter pack DLC soundtrack list
- Animation speed can now be increased up to 4x
- Helper abilities now have their own special sound effect
- The card deck can be emptied during deck building (however, if you don’t have the minimum number of cards required, you won’t be able to leave the deck building screen)
Fixed
- Fixed: Battle camera positioning in certain locations
- Fixed: Game pad focus in certain menus
- The error popping up upon clicking on Kickstarter backer grave has been fixed
- It is no longer possible to buy cards with a right-click of your mouse on the deck view screen during the battle
- Combination of evil eye and bydmom status effects now has correct damage calculation
- Road brigand no longer attempts to steal money from the player, if the player has none to give
- Obderikha hitbox has been fixed
- Two items that provide a status effect of a similar kind upon battle entry now stack correctly
- The game no longer deems save files corrupt if Steam is not initialized
- Auto-detection of the gamepad turns off correctly now
- Tutorial messages no longer pop up simultaneously
- Skill icons are now offloaded from memory properly
See you in Cherdyn, knowers!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1879710/Black_Book__Endless_Battles/
Changed files in this update