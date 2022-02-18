The Endless Battles are out!

Share · View all patches · Build 8229654 · Last edited 18 February 2022 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1879710/Black_Book__Endless_Battles/

Hop into the fires of hell, spellbook in hand, and cast down the abominations where they stand! Your journey into the underworld begins today! The Endless Battles DLC is a rogue-like mode based on Vasilisa’s travels in Cherdyn.

In case you’re unsure what to expect from the mode, here’s the rundown:

Reach the end boss in 3 days through combat and strategic preparation

Choose branching, generated paths to follow down the map to your goal

Build your character to ensure your survival and success in the challenge

It won’t be easy!

Buy the Endless Battles now, and test your mettle against the forces of evil!

Along with the new mode, the main game will also receive a number of small changes.

New

Added: The Endless Battles DLC

Added: all of Vasilisa’s thoughts are now voiced

LVL3 Peddler and Chort-Peddler now sell 7 new items (also encountered in the DLC)

LVL3 Herbalist now sells new herb: Sivulist, which heals decomposure, rot, and undead statuses

Two new soundtracks from the Endless Battles DLC were added to the Supporter pack DLC soundtrack list

Animation speed can now be increased up to 4x

Helper abilities now have their own special sound effect

The card deck can be emptied during deck building (however, if you don’t have the minimum number of cards required, you won’t be able to leave the deck building screen)

Fixed

Fixed: Battle camera positioning in certain locations

Fixed: Game pad focus in certain menus

The error popping up upon clicking on Kickstarter backer grave has been fixed

It is no longer possible to buy cards with a right-click of your mouse on the deck view screen during the battle

Combination of evil eye and bydmom status effects now has correct damage calculation

Road brigand no longer attempts to steal money from the player, if the player has none to give

Obderikha hitbox has been fixed

Two items that provide a status effect of a similar kind upon battle entry now stack correctly

The game no longer deems save files corrupt if Steam is not initialized

Auto-detection of the gamepad turns off correctly now

Tutorial messages no longer pop up simultaneously

Skill icons are now offloaded from memory properly

See you in Cherdyn, knowers!

