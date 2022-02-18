This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Take on new challenges and explore more from London Underground, CSX, and Deutsche Bahn with the Train Sim World 2: New Journeys Expansion, available now!

Relive the classic days of the Underground

Celebrate the 50-year history of the 1972 Mk2 Tube Stock with this rendition of its original brushed Aluminium guise, complete with bold red painted doors and striking grey accents across the front and roof. Delve into the festivities with railtour services on the Bakerloo Line, giving enthusiasts and commuters a taste of how things used to be for this veteran London Underground stock.

New Journeys Expansion Bakerloo Line features include 1972 Mk2 Tube Stock in original Aluminium & Red livery 3 detailed and engaging scenarios Substitutions available for all existing 1972 Mk2 timetabled services Additional full route Railtour timetabled services Railtour shunt to and from London Road depot timetable services Accessible Training Module featuring the 1972 Mk2 Tube Stock in original Aluminium & Red livery * Scenario Planner compatible

Bring back the origins of CSX

Potent diesel power with a heritage twist comes to life on Sand Patch Grade with the venerable SD40, resplendent in its early CSX Blue & Gray scheme. CSX Transportation was formed in 1986, and the new freight giant soon ushered in this two-toned livery across their fleet. Take charge of heavy freight and switching operations with this all-time American classic.

New Journeys Expansion Sand Patch Grade features include SD40 in early CSX Blue & Gray livery 3 detailed and engaging scenarios Substitutions available for all existing SD40 timetabled services Livery Designer and Scenario Planner compatible

Get to work on the bustling Köln S-Bahn

Climb aboard the hard-working DB BR 423 EMU and perform high-density passenger duties on the Köln S-Bahn. On an additional timetable, which puts the DB BR 423 EMU on S19 and brand new S12 services, ferry commuters in and out of the cathedral city to Horrem and Düren. Soak up the non-stop action as units work through day and night by their dozens, mixing in with Regional and ICE services.

New Journeys Expansion Schnellfahrstrecke Köln - Aachen features include DB BR 423 EMU in DB Red S-Bahn Köln livery 3 detailed and engaging scenarios Playable on 105 existing S-Bahn services and 89 brand new S-Bahn services Accessible Training Module featuring the DB BR 423 EMU * Livery Designer and Scenario Planner compatible

Train Sim World 2: New Journeys Expansion is available now!