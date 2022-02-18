Update v.1.0.1.4 (Skill Balancing and Bug Fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 8229152 · Last edited 18 February 2022 – 11:19:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Travellers:

The team keeps working hard on more Sands of Salzaar polishments, and today comes with the latest update V.1.0.1.4.

This update is aimed to sort out some bugs and feedback, including Questline Improvements and a few Skills Balancing.

For more information, check out the detailed patch note below:

NEW CHANGES

Added new side quest Boss -Dakn Alchemist in map Docana Desert

Added a maximum limit to the positive attributes buffed by [Lawless Sword] & [Lawless Shield]

Added an invincibility frame and slightly increased ATK Speed to [Excalibur Exemplified], and skill effect also has been replaced to [Melee attacks of holy blade] effect

BUG FIXES

Fixed some issues of unmatched context reading, which are occasionally caused by the attendances of Tribe Lords in some random events

Fixed a bug that caused the Command Skill of Akhal Sultan to be able to level up functionally

Fixed a bug that the affixation of [Fanatic] is not with the quality legendary

Fixed a bug that cause unexpected screen shakings while using [Wooden Staff] with melee attacks

Fixed the wrong description of [Ximmerian Tribe] location in [GULZAR] questline

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!