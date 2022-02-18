 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Sands of Salzaar update for 18 February 2022

Update v.1.0.1.4 (Skill Balancing and Bug Fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 8229152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Travellers:

The team keeps working hard on more Sands of Salzaar polishments, and today comes with the latest update V.1.0.1.4.

This update is aimed to sort out some bugs and feedback, including Questline Improvements and a few Skills Balancing.

For more information, check out the detailed patch note below:

2022-02-18 Update v.1.0.1.4

NEW CHANGES
  • Added new side quest Boss -Dakn Alchemist in map Docana Desert

  • Added a maximum limit to the positive attributes buffed by [Lawless Sword] & [Lawless Shield]

  • Added an invincibility frame and slightly increased ATK Speed to [Excalibur Exemplified], and skill effect also has been replaced to [Melee attacks of holy blade] effect
BUG FIXES

  • Fixed some issues of unmatched context reading, which are occasionally caused by the attendances of Tribe Lords in some random events

  • Fixed a bug that caused the Command Skill of Akhal Sultan to be able to level up functionally

  • Fixed a bug that the affixation of [Fanatic] is not with the quality legendary

  • Fixed a bug that cause unexpected screen shakings while using [Wooden Staff] with melee attacks

  • Fixed the wrong description of [Ximmerian Tribe] location in [GULZAR] questline

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Changed depots in review_build branch

View more data in app history for build 8229152
部落与弯刀 Content Depot 1094521
部落与弯刀 联机测试 Depot 1094522
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.