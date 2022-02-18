INFO REGARDING PRIOR SAVES:

Reminder: we’ve added a new public branch named ‘previous_game_version’ for War Mongrels, which allows you to play the last game version, pre-patched. If you want to continue the game from a saved game state, please switch over to that branch, finish your current chapter, switch back to the ‘default’ branch and continue the journey with the latest fixes.

How: select the game from your Steam game library (not store page).

Click with the right mouse button on War Mongrels and select ‘properties’.

In the settings, move to the right side or down – depending on your Steam version: Properties -> Beta -> Select Beta version, choose the desired version.

It will update the game (rollback to the previous version) of the game.

Changelist 42424: