INFO REGARDING PRIOR SAVES:
Reminder: we’ve added a new public branch named ‘previous_game_version’ for War Mongrels, which allows you to play the last game version, pre-patched. If you want to continue the game from a saved game state, please switch over to that branch, finish your current chapter, switch back to the ‘default’ branch and continue the journey with the latest fixes.
How: select the game from your Steam game library (not store page).
Click with the right mouse button on War Mongrels and select ‘properties’.
In the settings, move to the right side or down – depending on your Steam version: Properties -> Beta -> Select Beta version, choose the desired version.
It will update the game (rollback to the previous version) of the game.
Changelist 42424:
- [Optimization] Fixed audio in videos on Windows 7.
- [Optimization] The game now properly detects your OS language when launched for the first time.
- [Tweak] Joachim’s stun now works also on NPCs.
- [Tweak] Collisions on picked up weapons now disappear properly - sometimes the picked up weapon could interfere with the line of sight.
- [Tweak] A bunch of tweaks to squad reactions, their meeting points and their behavior after save/load.
- [Tweak] Tweaks to shooting dogs from a prone position.
- [Tweak] You can now stun an enemy who is being charmed by Greta.
- [Tweak] Combat mode is now also a suspicious activity, even when not shooting. There was an exploit that could lead to being invisible while being in combat mode.
- [Tweak] Removed highlights from the gasoline pool.
- [Tweak] Some collision tweaks on nearly all chapters (3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12).
- [Tweak] Remeshed a part of the minefield on map10.
- [Bugfix] Fixed an issue causing the hero to be blocked after he died when hidden in the truck.
- [Bugfix] Fixed the behavior of patrolling squads after their leader was killed - in rare situations they were so sad that they didn't go back to patrolling properly.
- [Bugfix] Fixed decoy reactions of squads that are in meeting points.
- [Bugfix] Heroes in combat mode now properly follow the leader on client.
- [Bugfix] Fixed an issue with Ewald’s brawl - it could be broken after using it on a single enemy.
- [Bugfix] Fixed the position of nodedoor managers in Chapter 3 - they were too low for some reason which interfered with the hero portrait being shown while inside the nodedoor.
- [Bugfix] Fixed an issue with Greta’s flashlight that didn't work on one of the soldiers in Chapter 5.
- [Bugfix] Fixed triggers to the quest of spying on officers in Chapter 6.
