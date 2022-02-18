Update 1.3.3 Controller support, Nvidia Geforce Now and more!

Hello fellow Winemakers

Today we have a small update, BUT a super important one.



Hundred Days now supports 100% the controller! Why is this important? Because Steam Big picture and Steam Deck off course!

Along this we have other changes that are super requested, like Cards that use tools now select the best and most repaired one first

And finnaly the game is available for Nvidia Geforce Now Streaming!

Full change log:

ADDED Full controller compatibility

ADDED Cabernet Sauvignon "cabernetsauvignon" perfect terroir seed

ADDED Nvidia Geforce Now compatibility

FIX Cards that use tools now select the best and most repaired one first (Example: harvest with tractors)

FIX Employees no longer use the same tool until it's broken even if there is another available

FIX Sauvignon Blanc special orders

On top of that we are so grateful to all of you that are helping us with a good review, you have no idea how much this helps ːsteamhappyː

That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:

https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3

As alway stay awesome