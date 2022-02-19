UNSTABLE Leaves Early Access!

UNSTABLE has officially left Early Access!

UNSTABLE is a 3D action runner with spaceship flight simulation. Handle unique keyboard controls to avoid asteroids! Disintegrate obstacles with a plasma laser weapon! Beat Leaderboard! And get to the mysterious unknown! Will you master the chaos of an unstable spaceship?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1821410/UNSTABLE/

UNSTABLE launched into early access almost two months ago (with a small break :)). At that time, there were only flat space and campaign levels. Since there several key things were added:

3 Gorgeous Maps

The space is enormous - fly as long as you can and meet various gorgeous spacescapes along your way.



Endless mode with Leaderboard

Try your best on your way to the best pilots!



Juicy Flight Effects

Experience the game with dynamic effects & lighting!



Immersive Main Menu

Look around and interact directly with screens, gauges, and other equipment of the spaceship cockpit.



Localization into 10 languages

Windows & Linux versions

Steam Achievements & Cloud saves support

I'm very amazed at how this experiment turned out. Big thanks to people in Reddit communities for their positive, supportive, constructive feedback. I wouldn't last without you!

Also, check out the list of changes:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1821410/view/3110302192893902998