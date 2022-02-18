KeeperRL Alpha 34 is out!

KeeperRL Alpha 34 is released! The update includes the addition of steeds, an overhaul of the Z-level system, and numerous quality-of-life improvements. Check out the patch notes below for more detailed information.

I’d like to thank everyone involved in crash testing this patch, sending bug reports and suggestions. Your help was invaluable!

If you would like to continue your saved game from Alpha 33, you can opt-in into the "Alpha 33 save compatibility" BETA branch under the game's properties in Library. Make sure to opt-out of the branch to go back to Alpha 34 when you're done!

Gameplay

New steeds mechanic, minions are automatically assigned steeds and mount them.

Multiple stairs per level are allowed.

Inter-level portals are allowed.

Stairs can be removed.

All Z-levels are aligned and stairs always lead straight up or down.

Home base level has been made smaller in order to have the same size as all Z-levels.

Simplified roof support mechanic that only requires ‘building interior’ to be designated.

Automaton assembling now uses the same, simpler crafting logic as the morgue.

All non-humanoids made from flesh can now be captured.

Added a ‘resistant to capture’ trait to some bosses.

Creatures won’t auto-equip infernite weapons without having fire resistance, player is warned when trying to equip.

Animal pens now require an animal fence to be active.

Wildlife respawns.

Content

Some villains and bosses receive their own special steeds.

Some immigrants receive special attribute boosts related to riding steeds.

Added ridable horses and warhorses to the white knight faction.

Added hay piles for non-humanoids to eat at.

Added an infinite carry capacity balsam to necromancer’s lab.

Removed all beasts immigrants, must be captured in the wild now.

Merge multi-weapon and extra arms balsams.

New chicken and cow breeding techs.

Added special enemies to some mountain tops.

Added worship tech requirement to white knight priests.

Gallows and beast cages moved to prison menu.

Greenskins faction gets coffins to be able to recruit vampires.

Djinn lamp moved to a new location.

Leather equipment crafting no longer costs wood.

Imps no longer have a speed buff.

UI

New menu for restricting equipment types for chosen minion groups.

New moddable help system with images and links.

Enlarging the minimap doesn’t block the rest of the UI.

Item choice menu has an owner counter to improve clarity.

Added a tooltip to the combat experience UI element.

Modding

Made possible to add new farm creatures.

Added SameTribe creature predicate.

Added Frequency predicate.

Fixes