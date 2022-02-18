2/18 GhostMaster UPDATE

Dear Agent,

The update is expected to take 90 minutes at 18:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on 2/18. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

S1 season will end in two weeks, please pay attention to collect the reward, avoid unnecessary loss!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000

Benefits: Weekly free role update

This week free experience role, agent camp: Ao Wind, Qin Qiang, Night luo, Wu Qi zhi, Ning Caichen, Ge Yongming

Simulated hate spirit camp: Nie Xiaoqian, Small PI, ladle maniac

Function optimization

New on the Clan store: Hero 1-day Experience Card (Qinghong Peng Gang wu Qi Zhi Ye Luo Xiao Zhu Nie Xiaoqian), Manlin - Valiant Yingzi (shoes), Qin Qiang - Rebirth from Ashes (Bottom), Yan Chixia - Dream Youth (top), He Ruoyao - Yoga Student (bottom), Ao Feng - Jinkeduan (bottom), Qinghong - Dingxiang (Top) This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull. Disable the login password function

[Fitting room added]

This update will remove the New Year's box and some themed and selected boxes

Lim Jeong-young - Box of Dimensional Battles, Shang Hyang - Box of Snow Fairy Tales have been extended to February 24

Theme treasure box: Xiaofang - Dimensional warfare series

The Box of Choice: Return of Suqing Carp - Fairy Tales and Cute Rabbits series

[BUG fix]

Fixed an issue with the binding information of the Eight Foot Adult - Spring Festival costumes

Fixed clan crashes

Fixed an issue that would cause the hydrangea to disappear in the same area as the last time nie Xiaoqian cast her domain skill too fast in the second time

Fixed an issue where teleport could be used to cancel the general attack roll immediately after attacking an agent in the simulation of The Enemy's Master With 2 on

Fixed an issue where a QTE would not appear when using the 3 ability at a distance and pressing the blank space before hitting the target

Fixed an issue where any agent could help a teammate while invisible while using a dummy item

Fixed an issue where the simulation of nie Xiaoqian opening a field at the door would refresh the CD when using full level 3 skill

Fixed an issue where right click would generate an interactive prompt in front of the player

Fixed an issue with brightness automatically returning to default

Fixed an issue where an agent quit the game while loading a match, the psychic model would not be displayed in the game and there was no red edge

Fixed an issue where the second floor cabinet of nie Xiaoqian simulated vengeful spirit in Lanruo Temple B could pass through without collision

Fixed an issue with using sleep when pressing K to reset

Fixed the problem that existed in the model after the mutant zombie was killed by a broken line