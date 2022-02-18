Hello! In this short article on game development, we’d like to shed some light on the mechanics of game events, which we mentioned earlier. You might have already seen similar mechanics in other games.

As the name suggests, game events are different events taking place in the game world. Events are triggered when certain conditions are met. For example, some game events may be caused by the capture of one of the masters, the lack of money from any estate in a country, or if there is an upcoming war, etc.

When an event is triggered, the player needs to decide on how they will react to this event. There are different consequences to any reaction. We tried to create an interesting choice of options for events. Still, the effect will not always be positive.

We hope to make the game world more vivid and realistic with the help of game events. It’s an additional opportunity to influence what is happening in the world. The historical events that we also created will make the game world seem more realistic, too. These are the real events that occurred in the particular time period. The player will be able to make his choice in a certain historical event. Additionally, we will try to introduce historical characters. Most likely, we will tell you about this in a little more detail in the following articles.

