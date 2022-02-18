 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Secret Government update for 18 February 2022

Game events

Share · View all patches · Build 8228442 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello! In this short article on game development, we’d like to shed some light on the mechanics of game events, which we mentioned earlier. You might have already seen similar mechanics in other games.

As the name suggests, game events are different events taking place in the game world. Events are triggered when certain conditions are met. For example, some game events may be caused by the capture of one of the masters, the lack of money from any estate in a country, or if there is an upcoming war, etc.

When an event is triggered, the player needs to decide on how they will react to this event. There are different consequences to any reaction. We tried to create an interesting choice of options for events. Still, the effect will not always be positive.

We hope to make the game world more vivid and realistic with the help of game events. It’s an additional opportunity to influence what is happening in the world. The historical events that we also created will make the game world seem more realistic, too. These are the real events that occurred in the particular time period. The player will be able to make his choice in a certain historical event. Additionally, we will try to introduce historical characters. Most likely, we will tell you about this in a little more detail in the following articles.

Your feedback is very important for us. You can share your thoughts on social networks or on our discord.

Changed depots in dev_kirill branch

View more data in app history for build 8228442
Secret Government Windows Content Depot 946991
Secret Government MacOS Content Depot 946992
Secret Government Linux Content Depot 946993
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.