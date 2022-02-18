Patch 0.6.5.0 - Advanced animals

This patch adds/changes the following:

Animal now have more advanced behavoir: they have hunger, can starve, eats when necessary, sleeps, can be tamed, then sheared and/or milked. (Yes, you can now reliable produce wool and cheese).

Sheeps have been added.

An new event where semi-tame animals (sheeps or goats) enter the area.

There is now visual differences between male and female animals. For example male deers (stags) have horns, more health, do more damage and do piercing damage instead of blunt.

You can build animals pens in to keep animals in and troughs which are storage used for feeding animals.

You can now give direct orders to move items between or into storages or to be dropped on the ground.

There are some new GUI-option, to display humans/animals names and whether Autosaves should occur or not.

Added three new songs to the sound track: Two sort of eerie night songs and one peaceful day song with harps.

Muskets now do less damage but the damages class has been changed from piercing to explosive, meaning it will be much deadiler, having a bigger knockback and effictively causing more damage since almost no armor gives good damage against explosive.

This has been fixed:

Improved hauling, giving correct priority to items depending on distance.

Fixed a bug where units would stutter when about to bury/dispose corpses and/or moving the cart.

Spiders no longer return to life when you mine the block beneath them.

Melee units given guard orders will aid others in melee combat if close enough (3 tiles distance).

Fixed a bug where units moved even though the game was paused.

Fixed a bug where visitors where stuck at edges. (At least I am 95.12% sure of this.)

General improvements of villager AI, like them resting on the ground if no chair is available, no longer getting stuck moving in and out of doors, going to bed right away when resting on chairs and night approaches, etc.

I think that was it. I put this patch in the "Mayor update"-category because even though these patch notes are not the longest, it really does add a lot of content and variety to the game.

As always: lots of love, a million thanks for your patience, feedback and support! <3 Should this patch cause any unforseen bugs, I stand very ready to throw in a hot fix!

If you like this game, please leave a review and help spread the word, it really helps!

//Best wishes Mattias

PS: I used some of my earnings to invest in a much better synth/sound-library (not sure what the term is, hehe). The latest day-song is made with it and I will probably remaster some of the older songs, a few at a time, with the upcoming patches. =)