Version 1.7.5.2: Shooting Range, sniper glint and more!

Ahoy pirates!

We're dropping a new small update a bit sooner than anticipated to fix the issues we've experienced with our back-end. However, we've got a few cool new additions stowed away in this one.

We've added a shooting range that you can use to practice your pirate eye. It includes all of the game's weapons, some bullseye targets, a few ships, cannons and more! So go wild and sharpen that aim.

Secondly we've also added a sniper scope glint. This will make it easier to spot those deadly sharpshooters. The glint will appear when another player using a sniper rifle looks at you.

Next to that we've also improved ship and land collisions a bit which should fix the teleporting up onto buildings, or teleporting up onto a deck from below when making odd movements around staircases.

Conquest has also gotten some improvements such as weighted flags which should make it so the next flag will now have a higher chance to be a flag far away instead of a flag that's very close by. Point reduction amounts have been rebalanced, flags can now only be captured while uncontested and more!

Read all about the changes and additions in detail below.

Note: We're still updating the main menu's news image, this will work in our next small hotfix.

Patch notes:

Gameplay additions:

Added a sniper scope glint (visible when an enemy sniper wielding player aims in your general direction)

Cross-hair screen accuracy improved

Added some invisible ship colliders to Kraken Keep to prevent ships getting stuck on shallows

Slightly increased cannon right click zoom from 20% to 30%

Final zone music in BR now loops

Profanity tweaks:

Profanity filter now automatically enabled when toggling streamer mode ON

Conquest tweaks:

Fish launcher now costs 2500 gold

Flags can no longer be captured while enemy players are contesting the flag

Flags can no longer be captured from underneath (exploit)

Pre-game timer changed to 210 seconds (3.5 minutes)

Ship sink point depletion amount increased from 300/400 to 350/450 (depending on player count)

Spawn on wreckage time reduced to 10 seconds after sinking

Collision improvements:

Improved ground snap detection which should make it impossible to teleport up onto buildings or high walls

Improved ship staircase collisions which should fix strange upward teleporting

Visual tweaks:

Reduced noon time of day water specular intensity a bit (was much too bright)

Improved Trident beam effects and texture

Bug fixes:

Fixed galleon ladder climbing offset

Fixed a bug that caused loadout selection screen to appear on top of winning screen when dying right before end-game in conquest

Damage points on ships should now be visible again while spectating

