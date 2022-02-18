 Skip to content

They Always Run update for 18 February 2022

Major Update 1.0.13.888

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hunters! We have prepared for you another big They Always Run update 🦾

List of changes:

  • Added the ability to change the game resolution
  • Added support for windowed display mode
  • Added Spanish language support
  • Added Italian language support
  • Fixed an issue with the character getting stuck in the floor of a spaceship
  • Fixed an issue with a white flash before the arrival cutscene
  • Fixed an issue with picking up the victim's body on diagonal surfaces
  • Fixed an issue with incorrect display of the cryopod interaction button
  • Fixed an issue with performing a stealth kill on some already defeated enemies
  • Fixed an issue with mirrored stealth kill animations in some cases
  • Fixed an issue with jumping when clicking "OK" in the reward window
  • Other minor fixes

You can check the current version of the game in the right bottom corner of the main menu.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1585440

If you have any questions or issues with the game - you are welcome on our Discord server:

https://discord.gg/Ws4EMCS2P9 💙

