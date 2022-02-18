Major Update 1.0.13.888

Hunters! We have prepared for you another big They Always Run update 🦾
List of changes:
- Added the ability to change the game resolution
- Added support for windowed display mode
- Added Spanish language support
- Added Italian language support
- Fixed an issue with the character getting stuck in the floor of a spaceship
- Fixed an issue with a white flash before the arrival cutscene
- Fixed an issue with picking up the victim's body on diagonal surfaces
- Fixed an issue with incorrect display of the cryopod interaction button
- Fixed an issue with performing a stealth kill on some already defeated enemies
- Fixed an issue with mirrored stealth kill animations in some cases
- Fixed an issue with jumping when clicking "OK" in the reward window
- Other minor fixes
You can check the current version of the game in the right bottom corner of the main menu.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1585440
If you have any questions or issues with the game - you are welcome on our Discord server:
https://discord.gg/Ws4EMCS2P9 💙
Changed files in this update