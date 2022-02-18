Major Update 1.0.13.888

Share · View all patches · Build 8227699 · Last edited 18 February 2022 – 11:52:17 UTC by Wendy

Hunters! We have prepared for you another big They Always Run update 🦾

List of changes:

Added the ability to change the game resolution

Added support for windowed display mode

Added Spanish language support

Added Italian language support

Fixed an issue with the character getting stuck in the floor of a spaceship

Fixed an issue with a white flash before the arrival cutscene

Fixed an issue with picking up the victim's body on diagonal surfaces

Fixed an issue with incorrect display of the cryopod interaction button

Fixed an issue with performing a stealth kill on some already defeated enemies

Fixed an issue with mirrored stealth kill animations in some cases

Fixed an issue with jumping when clicking "OK" in the reward window

Other minor fixes

You can check the current version of the game in the right bottom corner of the main menu.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1585440

If you have any questions or issues with the game - you are welcome on our Discord server:

https://discord.gg/Ws4EMCS2P9 💙