 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 18 February 2022

OPERATION MINER BUSTER

Share · View all patches · Build 8227638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Today I would like to launch a new mission which already developed for few months. It is called

Operation : Miner Buster!

Are now up and playable for FREE!

Player objectives is simply to disrupt LANUN underground mining operations which will lead to its automaton factory

The level settings are underground mine cave with few new enemies and objectives.

Take a look on few screenshots below:











Where / How to play it?

On mission selection menu, just scroll down a bit right and you will see the operation buster section



Unfortunately, Operation Assault on Automaton Factory is not available and will be a future DLC.

Aside from that, there's a new DLC available for sell! It's a Eyes set. Customise your eyes for your needs

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1911080/Banzai_Escape_2_Subterranean__Eyes_Set/

It's only $2 . Buy it as part of supporting this game!

Additionaly, there's patch number 8 available. It fixed few stuff and some probably not fully test.

Contain of the patch:

  • Changed Hitscan to camera instead from weapon barrel. Better aiming and hit
  • Added ping/latency reader. Latency / ping will be update its reading when joined as second player
  • Fixed Ragdoll now flying upon getting explosion nearby
  • Fixed music for second player

I hope you guys will enjoy this new mission!

Thank you!

Aisam.

FOLLOW XENOAISAM STUDIO

For tiny news / update / something

Discord : https://discord.gg/NddQqDt

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/xenoaisamstudio/

You guys can join the Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Group Page if didnt join yet:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1758950

Also you can join the chat for instant talk, anything;

https://s.team/chat/hQu5CcbP

Changed files in this update

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Content Depot 1758951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.