Share · View all patches · Build 8227638 · Last edited 18 February 2022 – 06:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Today I would like to launch a new mission which already developed for few months. It is called

Operation : Miner Buster!

Are now up and playable for FREE!

Player objectives is simply to disrupt LANUN underground mining operations which will lead to its automaton factory

The level settings are underground mine cave with few new enemies and objectives.

Take a look on few screenshots below:













Where / How to play it?

On mission selection menu, just scroll down a bit right and you will see the operation buster section





Unfortunately, Operation Assault on Automaton Factory is not available and will be a future DLC.

Aside from that, there's a new DLC available for sell! It's a Eyes set. Customise your eyes for your needs

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1911080/Banzai_Escape_2_Subterranean__Eyes_Set/

It's only $2 . Buy it as part of supporting this game!

Additionaly, there's patch number 8 available. It fixed few stuff and some probably not fully test.

Contain of the patch:

Changed Hitscan to camera instead from weapon barrel. Better aiming and hit

Added ping/latency reader. Latency / ping will be update its reading when joined as second player

Fixed Ragdoll now flying upon getting explosion nearby

Fixed music for second player

I hope you guys will enjoy this new mission!

Thank you!

Aisam.

FOLLOW XENOAISAM STUDIO

For tiny news / update / something

Discord : https://discord.gg/NddQqDt

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/xenoaisamstudio/

You guys can join the Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Group Page if didnt join yet:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1758950

Also you can join the chat for instant talk, anything;

https://s.team/chat/hQu5CcbP