Icarus Week Eleven Content Update

This week’s update includes two of the Top Five most-requested community suggestions from Feature Upvote - a separate light slot and inventory sorting - along with significant amount of bugfixes.
One of the highly-requested features we’re happy to bring you is a light slot on your prospector, so no more having to switch between your torch and pickaxe in caves or between lantern and weapons when venturing out at night. There’s also a new Tier 4 Titanium Hammer, footprints and impressions that might help you find things in the snow and sand, a new sorting option in your inventory and a separate backpack slot.
We’d like to especially thank players who post ideas and feedback on Feature Upvote and our Discord server. This week especially we had great feedback and discussion with our Discord community that directly contributed to today’s update, and we continue use Feature Upvote to listen to the pulse of what is important to players.
Respec is coming in a future update
We understand you all want the ability to respec, and other big changes to the game, but it is vital we lay the right foundations for this. Our approach has been designed and we are already implementing it in the game, we then have to test it and fix the bugs we find with it. Please be patient with us, it is a system that touches deep into the game design, our backend architecture, and other systems so it requires careful work
New Light and Backpack Slots
We’ve added a light slot to your prospector so you’re now able to carry a source of light in the darkness while performing other actions. The slot will take any item that provides a source of light (such as a torch or lantern) and will act in the same way armor slots do, being able to be toggled direct from your inventory, or drag and dropped into place. You can switch your light on/off by pressing L (or change your key bindings in the Settings).
We’ve also added a backpack slot in your inventory, meaning you can now equip a backpack (and all their buffs) and carry something on your back (such as radar or carcass) at the same time.
Inventory Sorting by Weight
You’ll now see a “Sort” button at the top right of your Inventory.
Initially this button will sort all your items by weight, which will make it easier to identify which items are slowing you down as you rush back to base, and allow you to be more selective about which items to take on long journeys.
Inventory sorting options are another widely requested feature, and with more to come in the future.
New addition to T4 tools
A further improved hammer to speed up your crafting and repairing. This new content will become more important when we have rounded out and expanded the purpose of T4 items. We want to substantially redevelop the T4 and its role, to provide far greater depth than we currently offer.
Footprints and Impressions in Sand and Snow
While we’re still considering this feature experimental (disabled by default, still being developed) we thought it was so cool people would want to get their hands on it right away. More than just footprints, it’ll let any object that contacts soft ground surfaces like snow or sand leave a temporary imprint. As a bonus, it also helps with some instances where objects can be lost when dropped and hidden under the snow, but this is still an issue with very small objects so will also be addressed via other approaches.
This option is disabled by default while we confirm how it works across a broader range of customers, and take feedback. You can enable this option via the ‘Terrain Deformation’ setting.
Detailed Change Log
Version 1.1.2.91544
- Added new Titanium Hammer to Tier 4.
- Added a new light slot. You can store your lantern there and still use your equipped item (pickaxe, etc).
- Added a new backpack slot. Using a backpack no longer bars you from carrying something else on your back, like an animal carcass.
- Added terrain deformation which, besides being awesome, makes it easier to find quest items dropped in snow. This feature is experimental, is off by default, but can be turned on via options.
- Added the ability to sort your inventory by weight.
- Added new terrain feature pieces for use in future missions.
- Added animations to the small and medium interior crates.
- Added repair hammer audio.
- Added an “add Oxite” sound for Oxite Dissolver.
- Metal Pickaxes have a new strike sound, a 'ringing' effect.
- Added Caves to Canyon Biome to standardize voxel distribution.
- Improved render performance of creatures and characters at distance.
- Improved some particle emitters where they were not correctly being deactivated at range.
- Improved the performance of the fire system - less emitted embers, texture resolution adjustments, updated material.
- Improved memory usage across the board.
- Improved performance of Rock material on High and Epic settings.
- Improved performance when opening the map.
- Optimized level of detail of rocks and added better collisions to some cliffs.
- Optimized torch causing frame drops.
- Updated Flare Arrow appearance and Icon.
- Animal Bait can now be deployed via right-click menu.
- Updated Buffalo skeleton to a ‘meatier’ variant.
- Improved skybox overall (skylight, moon, sun).
- Lowered volume of critical hit audio at close range.
- Fine tuning internal ambience during storms.
- Added more ice in the arctic outpost.
- Added distant polar bear idle audio for better awareness.
- Added rain sounds to concrete and stone roofs.
- Improved cave worm death audio.
- Improved hunter armor in first person perspective.
- Improved radar deploy and animation sound.
- Added larger squash plant to better fill the crop plot.
- Added fix for animals poking their heads though walls and doors when attacking players or running away.
- Improved underwater at night to not be so bright.
- Added ability to Delete Outposts in UI instead of needing to the Delete file manually.Improved clarity on selected outposts in UI.
- Decrease Fur Rewards for Chamois, Wolf and Rabbit.
- Added 2 second health regen delay to NPCs.
- Added sound when animals are placed on the skinning bench.
- Improved sound of creatures when they fall.
- Improved ability of creatures in the Waterfall: Expedition Mission to navigate around obstacles.
- Improved Audio of when a tree falls onto your house.
- Polished the look of the Chemistry bench.Improved Trophy Bench visuals by adding fur.
- Improved texture on the Single Shot Pistol.
- Improved smoke puff effects when striking mineral deposits.
- Added additional Food specific consume sounds.
- Polishing Character Selection/Creation UI.
- Polishing Prospect Select Screen.
- Improving the UX of menus in the station. Escape key now backs you out of all menus.Improvements to the AI spawning code.
- Added claim reward sound for notification screen and notification pop-ups.
- Added gameplay setting to toggle tooltip delays, now off by default.
- Improved the dead Buffalo ragdoll behaviour.Improvements to the repair sound feedback to structures, impacts & metal variants.
- Improved syncing of morning and night music to correct time of day.
- Improved the look and texture (and performance) of the Sandworm Boss scales.
- Improved animal pathing in narrow passes in the Arctic.
- Improved Sol’s vocal delay so he doesn’t talk too soon.
- Improved bear and buffalo sounds depending on how far away you are.
- Added missing buffalo footsteps and light movement sounds.
- Fixed some cave entrances having an invisible blocker.
- Fixed issue preventing some players in Korea from connecting to the Icarus content servers.
- Fixed Flare Arrows being permanently ignited if shot into a creature or character.
- Fixed several issues relating to characters animating oddly when interacting with arrows or dead and ragdolled’.
- Fixed case where crafting queue would incorrectly calculate required resources.
- Fixed issue where trying to fire while sprinting could leave arrow reloading in a bad state.
- Fixed backpack-mounted extractor being oriented incorrectly.
- Fixed mismatched armor appearance between first and third-person models.
- Fixed item crafting sounds when crafting from player inventory.
- Fixed occasional crash when exiting the dropship.
- Fixed player still running on clients if they activate photo mode while running.
- Fixed player entering photo mode while typing in the chat box.
- Fixed an issue where Pumpkin Bread and Pickled Carrot weren’t decaying.
- Fixed an issue where carnivores wouldn’t target deer corpses in the same way that they would target rabbit or baby deer corpses held on the hip.
- Fixed an issue where the Black Cougar Boss was walking through the walls of its den.
- Fixed an issue where the Taxidermy knife wasn’t yielding trophies in some instances.
- Fixed hunting rifle being able to load and shoot flint arrows.
- Fixed the ability for Elephants to stand on top of the radar and rotate with it.
- Fixed creatures sometimes not reacting when taking damage from players.
- Fixed animals being able to deal damage after they die if mid-attack animation.
- Fixed 3rd person whoosh audio being out of sync.
- Fixed crash when client would join the prospect and appear in the sky.
- Fixed issue where animals would try to walk through Sandworm corpses.
- Fixed issue where players could get trapped in an infinite loading screen in certain circumstances.
- Fixed break chance of Poison Arrow to be 100% instead of 10,000%.
- Fixed Pill Modifier Icons.
- Fixed bug with bushes blocking melee hits.
- Fixed desert animals spawning at the entrance of the cave in M9.
- Fixed issue in Mission 'Voyager: Recovery' where a quest step would not be able to be completed on reload.
- Fixed High Tech Asset in Mission Snowcrash: Recovery from bouncing and falling through the ground when dropped.
- Fixed Talent 'Tis but a Scratch' which was not preventing as much damage as was intended.
- Fixed Pistol and Bolt Action Rifle not costing any resources to repair.
- Fixed texture on the buffalo carcass.
- Fixed an issue in Mission Broken Arrow: Recovery where Epic animals would not spawn.
- Fixed Mission timer being visible on Outposts in the escape menu.
- Fixed XP notification showing mining coal instead of mining exotics.
- Fixed Polar Bear Armour covering guns in certain poses.
- Fixed Prospect Text overlapping with the duration in the Prospect select screen.
- Fixed all angle wall piece icons to show correct direction.
- Fixed animal spawning issue in Mission Incursion: Scan.
- Fixed female head from clipping through head cap.
- Fixed the Conifer Wolf turning into a Snow Wolf on death.
- Fixed animals attacking the player slowly for the 'Live Wire: Terrain Scan' mission.
- Fixed desert wolf’s front foot looking broken.
- Fixed starting text box scroll position for workshop and prospect select screen.
- Fixed destruction sound on the glass door.
- Fixed ballistics not causing animals to flee when fired.
- Fixed fur armor dynamics, or how parts of the armor respond to character movement/wind etc.
- Fixed issue where clients weren’t seeing the noise bar increase when they are far away from the host.
- Fixed issue where the player sometimes didn’t take fall damage.
- Fixed issue where the extractor would stop playing audio if a player changed fuel quickly.
- Fixed issue where the material processor did not require fuel to function.
- Fixed issue where the biofuel generator would not always reactivate attached devices when powered on.
- Fixed issue where multiplayer chat texts were being replaced by a white square characters.Fixed issue where there was incorrect subtitles to dialogue in the Broken Arrow, Recovery mission.
- Fixed issue where objectives have the “not charging” text displayed even when it is charging.
- Fixed some instances where scan mission did not complete correctly.
- Fixed issue where players appeared as level 0 in Steam Rich Presence (friends list).
- Fixed various mission and item typos.Fixed an issue where the incorrect placement blueprint/ghost was showing for the MXC Furnace.
- Fixed an issue where MXC Crate & Seeds were unable to be returned to the Station.
- Fixed an issue where Mission names were overflowing from their UI boxes if over a certain length.
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash after attempting to place trophy benches in some circumstances.
- Fixed an issue with character and animal corpse ragdolls colliding with the camera in third-person.
- Fixed an issue where shotgun shells would float after being fired in third person.
- Fixed issue where you could see the radar on your back and in your hand in 3rd person.
- Fixed some instances of kill target quests not being flagged as complete upon death of the target.
- Fixed issue where you could toggle UI while photo mode was active.
- Fixed issue where the feminine base character head was visible through their space suit.
- Fixed UI issue where claimed prospect warning would be displayed where players could not see it.
- Fixed issue where you couldn’t see character names displayed on the Mission report lobby info.
- Fixed issue where wine and beer bottles weren’t given back on consumption.
- Fixed issue where wine was giving beer buff when consumed.
- Fixed issue where a cave in F4 was unintentionally underwater.
- Fixed issue where the ghillie and carbon arms armor stretched while walking.
- Fixed bug where frag grenades would disappear from players' hands if another grenade exploded nearby.
Changed files in this update