Icarus Week Eleven Content Update

This week’s update includes two of the Top Five most-requested community suggestions from Feature Upvote - a separate light slot and inventory sorting - along with significant amount of bugfixes.

One of the highly-requested features we’re happy to bring you is a light slot on your prospector, so no more having to switch between your torch and pickaxe in caves or between lantern and weapons when venturing out at night. There’s also a new Tier 4 Titanium Hammer, footprints and impressions that might help you find things in the snow and sand, a new sorting option in your inventory and a separate backpack slot.

We’d like to especially thank players who post ideas and feedback on Feature Upvote and our Discord server. This week especially we had great feedback and discussion with our Discord community that directly contributed to today’s update, and we continue use Feature Upvote to listen to the pulse of what is important to players.

Respec is coming in a future update

We understand you all want the ability to respec, and other big changes to the game, but it is vital we lay the right foundations for this. Our approach has been designed and we are already implementing it in the game, we then have to test it and fix the bugs we find with it. Please be patient with us, it is a system that touches deep into the game design, our backend architecture, and other systems so it requires careful work

New Light and Backpack Slots

We’ve added a light slot to your prospector so you’re now able to carry a source of light in the darkness while performing other actions. The slot will take any item that provides a source of light (such as a torch or lantern) and will act in the same way armor slots do, being able to be toggled direct from your inventory, or drag and dropped into place. You can switch your light on/off by pressing L (or change your key bindings in the Settings).

We’ve also added a backpack slot in your inventory, meaning you can now equip a backpack (and all their buffs) and carry something on your back (such as radar or carcass) at the same time.

Inventory Sorting by Weight

You’ll now see a “Sort” button at the top right of your Inventory.

Initially this button will sort all your items by weight, which will make it easier to identify which items are slowing you down as you rush back to base, and allow you to be more selective about which items to take on long journeys.

Inventory sorting options are another widely requested feature, and with more to come in the future.

A further improved hammer to speed up your crafting and repairing. This new content will become more important when we have rounded out and expanded the purpose of T4 items. We want to substantially redevelop the T4 and its role, to provide far greater depth than we currently offer.

While we’re still considering this feature experimental (disabled by default, still being developed) we thought it was so cool people would want to get their hands on it right away. More than just footprints, it’ll let any object that contacts soft ground surfaces like snow or sand leave a temporary imprint. As a bonus, it also helps with some instances where objects can be lost when dropped and hidden under the snow, but this is still an issue with very small objects so will also be addressed via other approaches.

This option is disabled by default while we confirm how it works across a broader range of customers, and take feedback. You can enable this option via the ‘Terrain Deformation’ setting.

Detailed Change Log

Version 1.1.2.91544