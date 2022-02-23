Share · View all patches · Build 8226762 · Last edited 23 February 2022 – 17:06:21 UTC by Wendy

The original FINAL FANTASY VI comes to life with updated graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster!

The War of the Magi caused magic to disappear from the world. A thousand years later, humanity relies on machines - until they find a young woman with mysterious powers. The magicite system allows players to customize which abilities, magic spells, and summons the party members learn. All the playable characters have their own stories, goals, and destinies. Journey through their interwoven fates in this sweeping melodrama.

Revisit the critically acclaimed FFVI - this remastered version also includes the beloved and iconic opera scene in reimagined majesty, including new vocals and animation.

Available individually or as part of a bundle.

*These games are newly developed remaster editions based on the original titles. Some of the changes and additional elements found in other remakes of these games are not included.

FINAL FANTASY VI pixel remaster is available now!

