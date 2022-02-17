The Deep Jungle feature arc is here

Rampant greenspread canopies a starburst of the Eaters' richest works. The jungle is torn at the corners, where crysteel balustrades and star orchid lancets peek through...

[203.18. Note: This update will invalidate existing saves. If you want to keep playing your current character, switch back to a previous branch. (Steam > Caves of Qud > Properties > Betas > select branch].

We added two minor late-game regions, the deep jungle and baroque ruins.

We made mid and late-game historic sites have fewer levels. They now max out at around depth 7.

The world now properly generates all historic sites that, according to gospels and quests, contain relics. This means that occasionally some additional historic sites are generated.

We added historic sites for the period 1, 2, and 3 sultans. The base number of historic sites per game now follows this pattern:

Also improved the quality of random cave encounters.

We added a rare chance for power grid, hydraulic, and mechanical infrastructure to appear in various sites.

We revamped ruin generation and population in several sites.

We made a bunch of changes to starting equipment. All castes and callings now start with at least 3-4 witchwood bark. Correspondingly, starting village apothecaries now stock only a token amount witchwood bark.

Reduced the number of starting torches to a more reasonable amount.

All starting food -- crusty loaf, food cube, Ekuemekiyyen greens, and salthopper chips -- can now be cooked with. Smoldered mushrooms still preserve into pickled mushrooms.

Made a bunch of tweaks to true kin starting gear. As a result, they now start with more tonics than they had been in the beta, but not as many as they were capable of starting with on mainline.

Scholars now have a chance to start with a couple books.

Pilgrims now start with at least one book and a wineskin.

Apostles now start with a honeyskin.

Consuls now start with a wineskin.

Watervine farmers now start with some random ingredients and a cookbook.

Arconauts now start with some canned Have-It-All instead of mystery meat.

Fuming God Child's ash-stained robes now grant +1 AV.

Greybeards now start with furs and a short bow.

Horticulturists and Priests of All Suns now start with a short bow.

Priests of All Moons now start with a compound bow.

Castes and callings that start with missile weapons now have more ammo.

If you have Gadget Inspector, you can now deploy wire. 1" of wire extends across one tile.

You can deploy up to 10' at a time.

Deployed wire can be used to connect components across a working power grid.

Wire objects now merge into a single coil that weight 1lb per 25'.

Witchwood bark now heals a slightly reduced amount.

Witchwood bark now heals over three turns in descending amounts (12-14 on turn 1, 6-7 on turn 2, 3 on turn 3).

If you have the Hooks for Feet defect, your dismembered hooks now regrow.

We reduced the defensive buffs from cooking with the preserved gland paste of the various bearded lizards. Sleetbeard gland paste and concentrated sleetbeard gland paste now bestow +10 and +20 cold resist, respectively, instead of +100.

Flamebeard gland paste and concentrated flamebeard gland paste now bestow +10 and +20 heat resist, respectively, instead of +100.

Tartbeard gland paste and concentrated tartbeard gland paste now bestow +10 and +20 acid resist, respectively, instead of +100.

The gland paste and concentrated gland paste of nullbeards, gallbeards, dreambeards, stunbeards, and maze beards no longer offer any defensive bonuses.

Added two new shields: crysteel aegis and flawless crysteel aegis.

You can now butcher ape fur hats and ape fur gloves from albino ape corpses. The descriptions of these items were changed to make this more sensible.

Relic curios that summon friendly creatures now typically summon higher-level creatures.

Relic tonics now provide two attribute/mutation points instead of one (or boost an attribute by two instead of one).

Relic melee weapons are now sometimes two-handed.

Widened the range of possibilities for relic missile weapons.

Removed short swords from the game because their stats were extraneous and identical to daggers. If they do come back, they'll likely be revamped.

You now fall in love with statues and figurines depicting creatures you would normally fall in love with.

The life drain effect of bloody soup sludges no longer triggers on all weapon hits, instead restricted to a hit from their bloody pseudopod.

Rocks falling from the ceiling now respect phase.

On Roleplay and Wander modes, Gyl is now a checkpoint location.

Creatures no longer spawn inside the [redacted] at Gyl.

You can now ask Pax Klanq to puff on you again if you lose your Klanq infection prior to finishing the quest to spread it.

Snapjaw lairs are now populated with a variety of snapjaws.

Sleeping waydroids in the Grit Gate enclave are now friendly to Barathrumites.

Pathfinding now slightly prefers to avoid tiles next to pits, shafts, and open air.

Industrial fans now blow gases around.

Fixed some punctuation in messages about being blown around by industrial fans.

Adjusted the tier of Bethesda Susa and Asphalt Mines subterranean levels.

Increased the item tier of liquid-cells and nuclear cell.

Adjusted the tiers of some missile weapons.