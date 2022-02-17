Our new Game mode is here! ----- QUICK PLAY with Auto Translation Chat Feature

Do you want to play together with players around the world even if you don't know how to understand their language? Do you want to join an official game that you can join easily and play without the hustle of joining any voice channels?

Then you should try our brand new game mode for sure: QUICK PLAY with Auto Translation Chat Feature (Beta)

This game mode will put you in an official lobby where you will play with random players around the world using only in-game written chat.

Don't worry you don't need any translator because this game mode also has an Auto Translation Chat Feature enabled. You will see the whole chat translated to your own language during the game no matter who wrote in which language. This feature is still in beta so please go tell us any improvement areas you can see about it. There might be some changes for the core of this feature along the way already.

QUICK PLAY

It is also very easy to start playing in this new game mode. You go to the main menu and click on the QUICK PLAY button.

Then the game will put you in one of the chat-only global lobbies.

The game will start automatically when there are 12 people in the lobby. In this new game mode, there is no host of the lobby and for now, you will only play with roles that are set as default in the game lobby.

Auto Translation Chat Feature will be active in both the lobby chat window and also in-game chat window, so do not hesitate to type in your own language. Everyone will see it translated in his/her own language.