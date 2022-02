Share · View all patches · Build 8225856 · Last edited 18 February 2022 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

The new version 1.2.0 is on, and now some features are implemented.

Some of you asked and we heard:

Improve the gamepad on gameplay;

Score item following the player;

Some bugfixes;

Download the new version now and let's help the world in this intergalactic fight.