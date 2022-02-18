Hi all!

We have some exciting things in the works for The Scout, but today we just wanted to put out a quick hotfix to address some new bugs that were preventing players from finishing tasks in some levels. Specifically, this patch fixes a broken slingshot target in Old Moss Creek that was preventing players from collecting one of Gingevere's journal pages and a broken interact that was allowing players to skip ahead in The Pantry level.

Keep watching out for exciting news in the future! Until then, happy playing!