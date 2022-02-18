Hi all!
We have some exciting things in the works for The Scout, but today we just wanted to put out a quick hotfix to address some new bugs that were preventing players from finishing tasks in some levels. Specifically, this patch fixes a broken slingshot target in Old Moss Creek that was preventing players from collecting one of Gingevere's journal pages and a broken interact that was allowing players to skip ahead in The Pantry level.
Keep watching out for exciting news in the future! Until then, happy playing!
Changed files in this update