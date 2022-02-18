 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act 2 update for 18 February 2022

Hotfix:

Share · View all patches · Build 8225851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!

We have some exciting things in the works for The Scout, but today we just wanted to put out a quick hotfix to address some new bugs that were preventing players from finishing tasks in some levels. Specifically, this patch fixes a broken slingshot target in Old Moss Creek that was preventing players from collecting one of Gingevere's journal pages and a broken interact that was allowing players to skip ahead in The Pantry level.

Keep watching out for exciting news in the future! Until then, happy playing!

Changed files in this update

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act II Content Win64 Depot 1305121
  • Loading history…
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act II Depot Win32 Depot 1305122
  • Loading history…
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act II Depot OSX Depot 1305123
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.