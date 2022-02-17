Night Spasm Ver. 1.0.7.5 release!

Ver. 1.0.7.5

Wow, time flies when you're having stressful amounts of work piling on you- I MEAN having fun! Have we really not released a Night Spasm since November?!?!

For the past 4 months, we've been working on CHAPTER 2 of Night Spasm! We know exactly what's up next for the Night Spasm story, and boy is it good (I heard that maybe a SPECIAL GUEST might be helping us develop Chapter 2? Who could this be???)! Even though this update is fairly small, it took so long because we've been preparing a LOT of content we're not quite ready to release. More information on that in a Devlog coming out today!

What you're REALLY here for is an update so beautiful Piccaso has been reeeeal quiet since this dropped (probably because he's dead). Introducing Night Spasm version 1.0.7.5! Really catchy isn't it? It's like a computer wrote it for us!

Here are the patch notes!

-Completely shortened the tutorial and introduction. The tutorial should be much more entertaining and take up far less time! Additionally, we’ve shorted a lot of other important dialog and made various moments optional to read!

-Changed the textbox color to black, making text easier to read while also serving as a “night mode” feature.

-Changed the text and menu font to Bahnschrift.

-Changed the battle text font to Arial.

-Increased the price of all items in shops by about 10 to 30 ckoins.

-Made the Vinnia Follow boss fight much more difficult and implemented some new moments.

-Made two new boss themes for Vinnia Follow and the Revenger King/Ravlonian King. Their exciting new themes should make their battles much more intense!

-The stun effect of all skills, equipment, and items available to the player will now inflict sleep/freeze instead. Having access to the stun infliction at any point caused boss fights to be way too easy. The equipment will remain unchanged for old save files.

-Enemy counter attacks now include their BD in the damage formula.

-Buffed all non-food healing items and all offensive items.

We realized we may have made some tiny lil' mistakes back then. "We all do!" (-Kevin McKalister). With this update, the visuals should be much more pleasing to look at, mostly the dialog. And speaking of the dialog, we REALLY forced a lot of storytelling at the start of the game. That's been taken care of now, as most of the dialog in 90% of the game is now optional! We'll even keep compressing the dialog as Chapter 2 gets developed. Who says a picture is worth 1000 words? 100 words could ALSO equal 1000 words!

Also really quickly, we'd like to remind everyone that we are searching for music makers. Whether you can make great bangers, dramatic bridges, or comedically-crappy masterpieces, we need you! Contact us either through Instagram or Twitter, links down below!

And remember, if there are any changes or improvements you think we should make, tell us via social media! Thank you all for playing and keep your controllers busy!

