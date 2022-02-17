 Skip to content

The 100-Player Twitch Chat Party Pack update for 17 February 2022

Happy Tanksgiving updates and language support for 6 languages

Hey there!

Hope you've been well!

First on my list to talk about is the updates to Happy Tanksgiving. I'm slowly getting Happy Tanksgiving's UI and features synced up with the other games, and some of the changes that you'll notice are:

  • Crowns now stack when a player wins multiple times (across any game)
  • The endgame stats and awards screen has been completely updated so it doesn't look completely horrible
  • A few awards had minor problems in certain situations, which are all fixed now
  • Lots of fixes to the codebase to make future updates faster and easier

The other thing to talk about is language support for the Party Pack. International support has been strong, so I've made it a priority to add translations for countries that have purchased the most copies. The languages that this game now supports are...

  • English
  • French
  • Korean
  • Spanish
  • German
  • Greek

I can't tell you what a painstaking process this is as someone who can only speak the tiniest bit of French, Italian, Spanish, and Korean, but all the main games are fully translated and hopefully I haven't made too many mistakes.

That's all I've got for now, and thank you again so much for your excellent feedback and input as I've been making these games better. I wish you all the best!

-Jaime

