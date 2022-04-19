This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!!

We are absolutely thrilled to finally announce that Warstride Challenges is now available in Early Access on Steam with a 25% limited time discount!!

Get a first taste of the game with our Early Access Launch Trailer:

Race, aim, fire!

Blast hordes of demons at lightning speed in bloody gunfights, and race against the clock to overcome everything that comes your way! Challenge yourself to get the highest score in increasingly intense trials. Create and share your own runs, enjoying hundreds of levels created by the community. Several dozen levels are already available from the beginning of Early Access, with many more surprises planned ahead such as new powers, weapons and trials!

Warstride Needs You!

With an important Community aspect, interactions, multiplayer features, level-editor, the choice of entering Early Access made perfect sense to make sure players get heard from the start. Check the Early Access Road Map to see all the content that we are preparing for next updates!

Warstride Challenges You!

To celebrate the release of Warstride Challenges in Early Access, beat our Nemesis, affectionately named Patrick, in Level 5 of the Crypt (Crypt-5) for a chance to win prizes! Take a screenshot to prove your success and share it on Twitter by Tagging “@Focus_entmt” and a friend with the #WarstrideChallenges. This contest will start on April 19th and end with a random draw among winners on May 5th.

Warstride Challenges is available on Steam in Early Access with a 25% limited time discount to celebrate the Launch of the Early Access!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1608470/Warstride_Challenges/