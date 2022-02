Hi all!

We have some exciting things in the works for The Scout, but today we just wanted to put out a quick hotfix to address some new bugs that were preventing players from finishing tasks in some levels. Specifically, this patch fixes a broken interaction with the chili pepper scent in the Hilltop Caverns and a set of barrels that were able to trap players in the Catacombs.

Keep watching out for exciting news in the future! Until then, happy playing!