Greeting Mistwalkers,

Today we are starting our new game shop event, the Valantom, that will get us closer to spring. These festivities are a celebration that honor of the beauty of the people of Valsonge, your home town in the Mists. Make sure you go to the game shop to see the new cosmetics that are available for a limited time.

We had a big chat with our players about our monetization ideas and we already have integrated a few of those in this update. You will be able to test the new portable portal and the super cute Mists Snail. We sensed a lot of friction on anything that was time controlled so we rollbacked about the idea of the return of the temporary buffs. But, we decided to reintegrate the traveler horn in a new form: a low-cost item can now be activated for each trip as you need.

As promised, we have added quest lines for the Order of the Hippogriff to reach the next reputation level. This is a very, very important milestone for the game. You now have access to everything we wanted before starting to raise caps again and unlocking new buildings, recipes and companions. Stay tune for our next roadmap, things are going the get wild!

Thanks again for participating in our early access!

Virtys

Changelog

February 17 - Version: 0.1.14.0

Features and Changes

Valantom new in-game event! Visit the shop for more details.

New items and features in the shop.

Friends are now visible on the world map.

You can now join the combat of a group member by clicking on its portrait.

Fixes

Login message to friends won’t happen to early anymore.

Fixed an issue where small steps could be used to skip monsters.

Content Changes