Update 0.11 - Kamikaze Race and First Person Camera

Update 0.11 brings a new racing mode: Kamikaze Race!

Half the vehicles run in the regular direction, but the other half runs in the opposite direction.

Actually, you can set how many vehicles run at each direction, and you can set if the player will run in regular, opposite or random direction. This way, you can make scenarios, like: you, with a car, running alone in the regular direction, and all the other 9 vehicles, only Monster Trucks, running in the opposite direction!

This updates also brings a long requested feature: first person camera! Run, crash and roll other vehicles or be rolled, now in first person, available in all the vehicles! There are still issues (only aesthetic ones), like the steering wheel doesn’t… well… turn, and the vehicles interiors are not good yet. But I will fix them in the future.

I’m also planning more 2 cameras in the near future: hood and bumper, for those who like to get even closer to the track!

Next update will bring Football!

CHANGELOG

Added New Event Type: Kamikaze Race.

Added New Camera: First Person Camera.

Graphics: minor improvements on the truck visual.

