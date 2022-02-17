 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport update for 17 February 2022

Update 0.11 - Kamikaze Race and First Person Camera

Share · View all patches · Build 8224362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.11 brings a new racing mode: Kamikaze Race!

Half the vehicles run in the regular direction, but the other half runs in the opposite direction.

Actually, you can set how many vehicles run at each direction, and you can set if the player will run in regular, opposite or random direction. This way, you can make scenarios, like: you, with a car, running alone in the regular direction, and all the other 9 vehicles, only Monster Trucks, running in the opposite direction!

This updates also brings a long requested feature: first person camera! Run, crash and roll other vehicles or be rolled, now in first person, available in all the vehicles! There are still issues (only aesthetic ones), like the steering wheel doesn’t… well… turn, and the vehicles interiors are not good yet. But I will fix them in the future.

I’m also planning more 2 cameras in the near future: hood and bumper, for those who like to get even closer to the track!

Next update will bring Football!

CHANGELOG

  • Added New Event Type: Kamikaze Race.
  • Added New Camera: First Person Camera.
  • Graphics: minor improvements on the truck visual.

GAME PLAN

Changed files in this update

TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport Windows Depot 1536741
  • Loading history…
TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport Linux Depot 1536742
  • Loading history…
TrackMaster: Free For All Motorsport MAC Depot 1536743
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.