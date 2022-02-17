MUSIC IS IN! AND MORE OF IT! 80 tracks!

Patch notes:

Sorry bros and gals about the patch delay. I got tripped up on a Unity issue of loading on the fly that they fixed but they didn't have standardized. I'm a huge nerd who likes his small pieces or wire and software architect over product pushing.

“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.”: A quote by Abraham Lincoln

I dork way too much over software architecting. Instead of my small pieces of wire, I should send you the spaceships. So here's a patch.

We have like 80 new MIDI music files like Super Nintendo and Nes awesomeness!

When you fight tougher bases, harder music is played. Ambiance, and victory music.

I do not have the slider for volume yet, but that will be sometime, let me know if it is a priority for you.

Next patch should be finished MOBA, but who knows.

Last patch had an issue with loading which led to this issue, now this issue is done!

The game is 2 gig larger... Expect this game to get UBER huge as we become a super gigundous game... I want you to invest 30 years playing this game and be stoooooked! So if it takes 8 TB and 100$ hard drive, people will be like,"Jim, you're a genius!" For now its small...

Moba soon, MMORPG soon after.

I'm working research in a science company. Managing the house, the health and praying to God.

Lets get Starfighter General MMORPG out soon, but you'll enjoy this patch!

,Jim