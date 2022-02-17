Update v1.5.1.5

Helllo! We ran into a few hiccups getting 1.5 content out on all consoles (all fixed now! They're on their way!), but in the meantime, we've got a few minor fixes to share!

As per the console fixes, this version will no longer have controller-players ending up off the map during the 1.5 content (easily fixed with a reposition, but still, better not to happen at all!), in addition to a few fixes that players have recently reported. Thanks!

Improvements & Fixes



• When playing with a controller, the squad should no longer fall off the map following the first epilogue behemoth fight, requiring a reposition.

• Fixed a localization issue regarding the Diplomacy Module in a few different languages.

• Dark Paragon Perk names have now been fixed.

• Fixed an issue where the Guardian's attacks couldn't be hastened through equipment

• Also fixed an issue where, when combined with the Empath's Inspire power, the Guardian would gain two instant powers back-to-back.

Bug Reporting



If you are running into issues, you can submit a bug report here:

www.rawfury.com/support

Extra things that will help us fix these pesky bugs:

Screenshots

Detailed step by step instructions on how to reproduce the bug

Your save files (PC only) using CTRL-F12 before or at the moment the bug has occurred. Doing so will create a folder on your desktop called "SR_Bug_Report" that contains your save files and output logs which we can then use to debug the issue.

Thanks for your support!