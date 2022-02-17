Development Build 6.0 Opt-In

The following are details and opt-in instructions for the 6.0 alpha build. The purpose of this release is to identify major bugs and issues before official public release.

Summary of major change:

It is now possible to deal or be dealt 0 damage on an attack.

Damage formulas for every skill in the game have been updated to the new system.

Reasons for change:

Reverting to the original engine system will allow me to more accurately design gear stats and enemy stats.

Allows for the addition of skills unmitigated by enemy defenses.

Allows for skills to more accurately function based on a wider variety of parameters.

Allows for players to out-level an area entirely, making returns to the area less tiresome.

Goal of test build:

Locate and neutralize crashes caused by improperly written damage formulas.

Make sure all UI text fits in their designated spaced.

Confirm there are no soft-lock scenarios due to the changes.

Gather feedback for the new system to determine player preference.

Notes:

Report all issues discovered as a comment to this thread.

Saving should not harm your overall progress, but using a different save file from the point of changing versions is advised.

There are no new zones introduced in this specific test build, so anywhere that has saving enabled is safe to save.

- A copy of the game exactly as it was before the changes has been saved. In the event this change causes too many issues that would increase development time unnecessarily, the entire concept will be abandoned in favor of the current simpler but less depth system. This is something I will both determine on my own and accept feedback for. If by the end of next week I still haven't eliminated all soft-locks, this idea will be abandoned. In that time, there will be no additions of enemies, zones, weapons, armor, etc. The only thing that will happen in future 6.0 alpha builds are changes to what currently exists.

Opt-In Instructions

In the list of games on Steam, right click Cross of Auria and select Properties.

In the Betas tab, write the code "opentesting01" without quotations.

Press "check code", then "Opt into", this will change the top drop down box to "60opentest - 6.0 Open Test".

X that box, then turn on the game to try out the 6.0 changes!

To return to the default branch of the game, from the Betas tab click None from the drop down.

This branch will be removed once any soft locks have been resolved.

6.0.0 [Build #126, Release Date: ????? ??, 2022]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

Any skill used causes the game to immediately crash. [Due to a misprint of the damage formula, must address immediately.]

Major Version Change Info:

Disabled the YEP_X_ArmorScaling plugin and added the custom defense formulas back to every ability. This may cause battles to flow differently than before.

New key term: Partial Unmitigated. Typically, a physical skill will allow the defender's defense stat to come into play in some variation of the base formula ((a.atk 4) - (b.def 2)). For example, skills with "Partially Unmitigated Fire Damage" refers to allowing less of the defender's Defense to be part of the equation such as ((a.atk 4) - (b.def 1)).

New key term: Unmitigated. Expanding on partially unmitigated, a skill which simply says "Unmitigated damage" refers to not factoring in the target's defense stat at all with a formula such as ((a.atk * 4)).

The new Unmitigated key terms are applied to both physical and magic defense as well as for enemies and allies. For instance, a healing spell with Unmitigated will ignore the target's Magic Defense which would otherwise reduce the potency of the heal.

Removed the ability for damage to always happen. Now, with a high enough defense stat, an attack could do 0 damage after all elemental and formula considerations.

Major Skill Formula Changes:

[Note: NA: % stands for chance to apply on-hit debuffs, or the "Normal Attack" effect. A 100% NA value represents only a matching value of the equipment's chance to apply a debuff (Ex: Sword has 10% chance to apply Burn, a 100% NA skill would retain that 10%, but a 50% NA chance would reduce to chance to apply Burn to 5%.]

[Note: This section only shows values which were changed. Omission of "Critical" or any other key word does not imply that it is off, just that it was not changed from its previous setting in this update.]

Arcane Shock: ((a.mat 3) - (b.mdf 2))

Smoke Bomb: ((a.atk 3) - (b.def 2))

Suppressor Bomb: ((a.atk 3) - (b.def 2))

Frost Bomb: ((a.atk 3) - (b.def 2)). Critical: Yes.

Sludge Bomb: ((a.atk 3) - (b.def 2)). Critical: Yes.

Cyclone: (((a.atk 2) + 15) - (b.def 2)). Critical: Yes.

Cleave: ((a.atk 4) - (b.def 2))

Swing: ((a.atk 3) - (b.def 2))

Rockbreaker: ((a.atk 4) - (b.def 1)). NA: 0%.

Insatiable Ravager: ((a.atk 5) - (b.def 2))

Smoke Blast: ((a.atk 5) - (b.def 2))

Thermite Blast: (((a.atk 5) + 125) - (b.def 2))

Frost Blast: ((a.atk 5) - (b.def 2))

Sludge Blast: ((a.atk 5) - (b.def 2))

Trample: Critical: No.

#68 Cutter: NA: 10%

Scarlet Cutter: TP Gain: 0.

Warpblade: ((a.atk * 4) - (b.def))

Mastery of Winter: (a.mat)

Blade Shot: Bleed (50%)

Absorb: ((a.mat 3) - (b.mdf 2))

Hell's Embrace: Magical.

Point Shot: ((a.atk) - (b.def))

Lightning Rage: Double-Strike: NA: 30%.

Lightning Rage: Triple-Strike: NA: 30%.

Lightning Rage: Spark Shock: NA: 20%.

Lightning Rage now seals all Skills and Magic, but allows "LR Specials" to be used. LR based skills (Double-Strike, Triple-Strike, Spark Shock, Spark+) have been re-labeled as "LR Special". [This prevents other learned skills like Airblade from being used.]

Lightning Rage now adds a 20% chance to Stun on hit and a passive 5% MP Regen and 10% TP Regen while active.

Triple-Strike: NA: 25%.

Sparkshield now grants immunity to Electric attacks.

Sticky Slap: NA: 25%.

Reave: (((a.atk 4) + (a.luk)) - (b.def 2)). NA: 20%.

Cleave+: ((a.atk 4) - (b.def 2)).

Razor Wind: ((b.mhp / 2) - (b.mdf * 2))

Swift Kick: (((a.atk 3 + (a.luk / 6)) - (b.def 2))

Fury Strikes: ((a.atk * 3) - (b.def))

Blitz: (((a.atk 3) + (a.luk / 4)) - (b.def 2))

Arcane MIssile: (a.mat * 8)

Flash Heal: ((a.mat * 3) - (b.mdf))

#220 Cutter (Ruby's): NA: 50%.

Shield Bash: ((a.def 4) - (b.def 2)). NA: 100%.

Arcane Ray: ((a.mat * 4) - (b.mdf))

#224 Shatter (Riley's): (a.atk * 3)

Arcane Explosion: (((a.mat 2) + (v[201] 4)) - (b.mdf))

Rapid Shot: ((a.atk * 2) - (b.def))

Volley Shot: ((a.atk 3) - (b.def 2))

Poison Shot: ((a.atk 4) - (b.def 2))

Backstab: ((a.atk * 5) - (b.def))

Double Slam: ((a.atk * 3) - (b.def))

Prepare Sacrifice: ((a.mat * 2) - (b.mdf))

Chomp: (((a.atk * 3) + 10) - (b.def))

Slap: ((a.atk 4) - (b.def 2))

Burst Shot: (a.atk)

Lucky Strike: (((a.atk 4) + (a.luk 5)) - ((b.luk 2) + (b.def 2)))

Hailstorm: ((a.mat 3) - (b.mdf 2))

Poison physical attacks have been brought in line with other elemental attacks.

Avalanche: ((a.atk 4) - (b.def 2))

Avalanche II: ((a.atk 5) - (b.def 2))

Avalanche III: ((a.atk 6) - (b.def 2))

Snakelashing: (((a.atk 6) + (a.mat 2)) - (b.def * 2))

Tier 3 physical wind skills named: Galestrike.

Tier 2 physical ghost skills named: Wraithstrike.

Tier 3 physical ghost skills named: Specterstrike.

Tier 3 physical soul skills named: Essencesplit.

Tier 3 magical soul skills named: Essence Burst

#740 Shatter (Ice): ((a.mat * 4))

Infect: ((a.atk * 2) - (b.def))

Tier 4 physical and magical elemental skills now have ascending damage per level. (Ex: Icefall III is stronger than Icefall II, applies to all elements for only the 4th tier)

Gust: ((a.mat 4) - (b.mdf 2)). MP Cost: 75.

Waterfall: ((a.mat 4) - (b.mdf 2)). MP Cost: 75.

Waterfall II: ((a.mat 5) - (b.mdf 2)). MP Cost: 88.

Waterfall III: ((a.mat 6) - (b.mdf 2)). MP Cost: 100.

Venom-Coated Strikes: ((a.atk * 2) - (b.def))

Kinetics: ((a.atk * 2) - (b.def))

Eviscerate: ((a.atk * 2) - (b.def))

Hallow's Torment: (a.mat)

Soulbreaker: ((a.atk * 3) - (b.def))

Arcstorm: ((a.mat 4) - (b.mdf 2))

Light's Shackle: (a.mat * 2)

Removed Zoom effect from: Slice, Cut, Slash, Poison Cut, Chop, Poison Chop.

Fixes:

Shadowstep and Lightningwalk will no longer do 0 damage the first time they are used for players who newly pick up either skill. Players who already have both skills or do not claim the other before using one will still run into a first use 0 damage output.

Known Issues: