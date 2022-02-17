Multiple Patches Summary - 0.3.7

This recap includes multiple patches noted below. Nothing crazy to OH and AH at but overall bug fixes and game tweaks to improve experiences.
These patches have been rolled out silently over the past few weeks (other than the Discord channel).
The following patch 0.4.0 will continue content expansion and improve on base building!
Changelog
Version 0.3.7
- Added Sound Profile System (Improved Sounds)
- Updated Player, Zombie Hitboxes
- Updated Player Movement Handling
- Updated Damage Handling (Sounds, Particles)
- Updated Sound(s) Rolloff
- Fixed Nodes Spawning Locally
- Fixed Player stuck on Edges Bug
Version 0.3.6
- Fixed Bullet Desync
- Fixed Player Collisions around Edges
Version 0.3.5
- Fixed Iron Ingot display name spelling
- Fixed Desync with Node Harvesting
- Fixed Main Menu Build Version displayed
Version 0.3.4
- Updated Cost of Foundations (Removed stone)
- Updated Base Banner Crafting Cost (Decreased)
- Updated Damage taken by Trees (Increased vood collect rate)
- Updated Loot Spawn Rates (Decreased avg number of items that spawn per crate)
- Updated Zombie Infection Rate (Decreased)
- Updated Loot Tables (Added Chisel)
- Updated Node Networking Handling
