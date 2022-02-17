Multiple Patches Summary - 0.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8223981 · Last edited 17 February 2022 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This recap includes multiple patches noted below. Nothing crazy to OH and AH at but overall bug fixes and game tweaks to improve experiences.

These patches have been rolled out silently over the past few weeks (other than the Discord channel).

The following patch 0.4.0 will continue content expansion and improve on base building!

Changelog

Version 0.3.7

Added Sound Profile System (Improved Sounds)

Updated Player, Zombie Hitboxes

Updated Player Movement Handling

Updated Damage Handling (Sounds, Particles)

Updated Sound(s) Rolloff

Fixed Nodes Spawning Locally

Fixed Player stuck on Edges Bug

Version 0.3.6

Fixed Bullet Desync

Fixed Player Collisions around Edges

Version 0.3.5

Fixed Iron Ingot display name spelling

Fixed Desync with Node Harvesting

Fixed Main Menu Build Version displayed

Version 0.3.4