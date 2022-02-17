 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crafting Dead update for 17 February 2022

Multiple Patches Summary - 0.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8223981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This recap includes multiple patches noted below. Nothing crazy to OH and AH at but overall bug fixes and game tweaks to improve experiences.

These patches have been rolled out silently over the past few weeks (other than the Discord channel).

The following patch 0.4.0 will continue content expansion and improve on base building!

Changelog

Version 0.3.7

  • Added Sound Profile System (Improved Sounds)
  • Updated Player, Zombie Hitboxes
  • Updated Player Movement Handling
  • Updated Damage Handling (Sounds, Particles)
  • Updated Sound(s) Rolloff
  • Fixed Nodes Spawning Locally
  • Fixed Player stuck on Edges Bug

Version 0.3.6

  • Fixed Bullet Desync
  • Fixed Player Collisions around Edges

Version 0.3.5

  • Fixed Iron Ingot display name spelling
  • Fixed Desync with Node Harvesting
  • Fixed Main Menu Build Version displayed

Version 0.3.4

  • Updated Cost of Foundations (Removed stone)
  • Updated Base Banner Crafting Cost (Decreased)
  • Updated Damage taken by Trees (Increased vood collect rate)
  • Updated Loot Spawn Rates (Decreased avg number of items that spawn per crate)
  • Updated Zombie Infection Rate (Decreased)
  • Updated Loot Tables (Added Chisel)
  • Updated Node Networking Handling

Changed files in this update

Crafting Dead Content Depot 657991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.