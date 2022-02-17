Golf With Your Friends FREE WEEKEND!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, Golfers! ✨

Fast paced, exciting, simultaneous mini golf for up to 12 players and better yet — experience it for FREE this weekend on Steam! 🏌️ ⛳

Themed Courses!

Go head to head on courses with unique mechanics, holes and settings - Become a pro in the pirate course, aim for an albatross in the ancient theme or wage all out Worm warfare in the Worms course! It's all up to you which you choose!

Three Game Modes!

Tee off in classic mini golf, shoot for the pars in hoops or swap the hole for a goal in hockey... now that's what we call spoilt for choice!

Level Editor!

Putt your own spin on the game by creating, sharing and playing your own courses, here on Steam.

If you enjoy the game after trying it out, be sure to check out the full version here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/431240/Golf_With_Your_Friends/

This tasty offer won't last forever - you have until February 21st!

Also, make sure to join our official Golf With Your Friends Discord to talk all things golf! ✨

[url=https://discord.gg/cpTZRccu]

Golf With Your Friends Discord[/url]

Golf With Your Friends Twitter

Golf With Your Friends Facebook

Team 17 Twitter

Team17 Facebook

Team17 Discord