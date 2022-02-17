 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 17 February 2022

Landships: Conquer the Land (1.0.23)

Share · View all patches · Build 8223708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I completely redid the way roads work to be prettier and more flexible. As a result, landships can now finally travel via multiple cities in one go. There are also more sea lanes.

Saves from previous versions can be loaded in too, but might not look as pretty. If you want to finish ongoing games using the previous version, you can switch to the "1.0.22.2-oldroads" branch in Steam.

Also, landships are now are 25% cheaper to build and maintain. Legs are up to 50% more expensive, relatively speaking. And there's the occasional AI player that focuses on landships.

Other fixes:

  • Option to display a clock in the corner.
  • Loading from autosave no longer targets the autosave file for quick save afterwards.
  • Fixed a problem where the wrong module would be selected in the editor.
  • The AI no longer sends out a zillion spies and bankrupts itself in the process.
  • Adding a keel in the editor now immediately has the right effect on module hit points.
  • Ships no longer try to shoot at targets that have been destroyed or that ran away into the reserve.
  • Guards now fight to retake captured ships and buildings.
  • Crew in captured buildings no longer treasonously fire on guards.
  • Crew no longer forget they're POWs when they leave a ship.
  • Fixed gaps and lines in ship rendering. Finally.
  • Added the letters Åå.

Upcoming: a technical post on the road update, and a post about diplomacy update progress.

Changed files in this update

Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
  • Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
  • Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
  • Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.