Landships: Conquer the Land (1.0.23)

I completely redid the way roads work to be prettier and more flexible. As a result, landships can now finally travel via multiple cities in one go. There are also more sea lanes.

Saves from previous versions can be loaded in too, but might not look as pretty. If you want to finish ongoing games using the previous version, you can switch to the "1.0.22.2-oldroads" branch in Steam.

Also, landships are now are 25% cheaper to build and maintain. Legs are up to 50% more expensive, relatively speaking. And there's the occasional AI player that focuses on landships.

Other fixes:

Option to display a clock in the corner.

Loading from autosave no longer targets the autosave file for quick save afterwards.

Fixed a problem where the wrong module would be selected in the editor.

The AI no longer sends out a zillion spies and bankrupts itself in the process.

Adding a keel in the editor now immediately has the right effect on module hit points.

Ships no longer try to shoot at targets that have been destroyed or that ran away into the reserve.

Guards now fight to retake captured ships and buildings.

Crew in captured buildings no longer treasonously fire on guards.

Crew no longer forget they're POWs when they leave a ship.

Fixed gaps and lines in ship rendering. Finally.

Added the letters Åå.

Upcoming: a technical post on the road update, and a post about diplomacy update progress.