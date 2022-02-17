Introducing Rocket League Season 5 Rewards

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Rocket League Season 5 is approaching the edge of space on March 9 when the season comes to an end. With the next season arriving at the speed of light, it's time to reveal the Competitive Season 5 Rewards. We're happy to announce that Competitive Season 5 Rewards will be new Goal Explosions! Check out these bombastic Goal Explosions in the video below before they arrive when Season 6 begins!

If you're new to Competitive, here's how the Competitive Rewards work. Make sure you complete your ten placement matches to be placed in a Rank, and then fulfill your appropriate Season Reward Level at that rank (10 wins for each Rank beginning with Bronze).

Similar to past seasons, Season 5 Rewards will also grant Titles for players at the Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend Rank. Here's the full Season Rewards Breakdown:

Bronze I or higher – Season 5 – Bronze Goal Explosion

Silver I or higher – Season 5 – Silver Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosion

Gold I or higher – Season 5 – Gold Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

Platinum I or higher – Season 5 – Platinum Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

Diamond I or higher – Season 5 – Diamond Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

Champion I or higher – Season 5 – Champion Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

Grand Champion I – Season 5 – Grand Champion Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

Supersonic Legend – Season 5 – Supersonic Legend Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

GRAND CHAMPION TITLE REWARDS

Competitive Grand Champion: "S5 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text

Rumble Grand Champion: "S5 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text

Hoops Grand Champion: "S5 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text

Snow Day Grand Champion: "S5 BLIZZARD WIZARD" in Crimson text

Dropshot Grand Champion: "S5 FLOOR DESTROYER" in Crimson text

SUPERSONIC LEGEND TITLE REWARDS

Competitive Supersonic Legend: "S5 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text

Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S5 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text

Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S5 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text

Snow Day Supersonic Legend: "S5 ICE TITAN" in Titanium White text

Dropshot Supersonic Legend: "S5 TILE ANNIHILATOR" in Titanium White text

Tournament Credits will also be reset when Season 5 ends, just like the transition from Season 4 to Season 5. Players who participated in Competitive Tournaments throughout Season 4 will be granted an All-Star Cup reward. Players' Tournament Credits will convert to the highest level reward they are capable of earning based on their Tournament Rank and Tournament Credit amount.

There's less than a month before the end of Season 5, so hit your favorite Ranked playlist and reach that dream Rank!