🧪 Beta Patch 0.5.0.1b - Balancing Improvements

Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

Changelog 0.5.0.1b

Balancing

🌻 Removed the max quest count

🌻 Fixed an issue that caused "mirrored" versions of a tile to appear less frequent than the non-mirrored variant - now all variations (with the same segments on them but rotated differently) should spawn with an equal probability

Quest rewards are now reduced after reaching certain milestones - quests give 5 tiles before 50,000 points, 4 tiles before 100,000 points, 3 tiles before 250,000 points, 2 tiles before 500,000 points and 1 tile afterwards. The purpose of this is to counterbalance the growing return on perfect placements when the map gets very large.

Added UI crown markers above the current score display that indicate which milestones were already reached within this run

Tweaked probabilities of many tile presets and segments. This should result in a higher spawn probability for generally more useful tiles and a lower probability for difficult tiles

Content

🌻 Added flag quests for water and train groups

🌻 Added 2A lake (lake occupying two sides of a tile)

Rudimentary Controller Support

Tile slot selector no longer stays at the placed tile's position if it's out of camera view

Improved tile slot selection visuals

Other

🌻 Added "Current Score" to stats screen - not localized yet

🌻 When completing a higher level of Analyst or Planner, all previous levels will be completed as well

🌻 Deleting a save game no longer deletes its .bac (backup) file

.bac files are no longer synchronized with the Steam Cloud

0.5.0.1 Late game balancing

Testing a new approach

In this patch we are trying a different approach to late game balancing. Instead of limiting the maximum number of quests and thus reducing the fun and motivation in the late game, we are now reducing the quest rewards when certain point count thresholds are reached. This change only affects scores above 50,000 and is intended to increase the difficulty when a point is reached where the rewards for perfect placement and quests can exceed the expense of placing tiles.

Based on very rough calculations, we suspect that infinite runs are still theoretically possible, but will be more difficult to achieve with the changes in 0.5.0.1. Feedback from those of you who have reached 100,000 or more points is again very important to us, as the main purpose of these changes is to maintain excitement in the very late game. If this fails, we will have to think about other alternatives.

The specific thresholds we have chosen to increase the difficulty are still up for debate. If this approach works, we will also ensure that the milestones achieved are presented in a more rewarding way than is currently the case (currently, UI crowns are displayed above the score after a threshold was reached).

Incentive for infinite runs

We realize that for many of you, infinite runs where you have to create your own goals as a challenge (while the tile stack no longer offers any) are also a very enjoyable way of playing. With the upcoming Community Mode, planned for 1.0, we will include configurations that allow for such a play style. For classic mode, however, we want to make it very difficult or impossible for runs to last indefinitely.

💛 Thank you for helping us with your feedback and testing new features!