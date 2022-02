Survivors!

Because of the recent disabling of 'Arena' and 'Clan Wars' modes due to issues with their work, we're giving you 3 days of premium subscription as a gift!

In order to recieve the gift, you will need to log into the game from February 17, 15:00 UTC to February 18, 15:00 UTC and accept the gift in the special window.

