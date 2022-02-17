Model Gas Station Bundle is out NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear modelers,

We are happy to announce that we have teamed up with the DRAGO entertainment and their Gas Station Simulator!

With their Car Wash update, we are announcing that we have created a joint bundle! Grab the bundle and get those games with a -10% discount!

What's more, if you get the bundle by 18.02, the discounts will add up and you'll grab the games at an even better price!

Get the bundle here!

Model Gas Station Bundle includes:

**- Gas Station Simulator

Model Builder**

Gas Station Simulator - Buy an abandoned gas station and restore it to its full glory. Renovate, upgrade and expand upon the offered services to keep up with your clients demands.

Model Builder - Model Builder is a game about building and customizing model vehicles. Assemble, customize and display your creations - fill virtual shelves with amazing machines! Whether you’re a veteran or a novice, you are bound to have fun!

Have a good one!