Early Access Release

Hello, merchant
"Merchant Of Phenistoria" is available in early access!
The development of the game continues and we would like to have your feedback. The end of the month will be focused on fixing bugs (don't hesitate to report them to us).
We will also provide you with a roadmap next week.
What you could do in this release:
Craft items: Magic staff, Potion, Swords
Sell & negotiate items
Unlock various skills
Create a mercenary guild
Discorvers somes town’s mysteries
Upgrade town to level 2
Somes others features are present in-game but at a very early stage.