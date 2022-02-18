 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Merchant of Phenistoria update for 18 February 2022

Early Access Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8223352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, merchant

"Merchant Of Phenistoria" is available in early access!

The development of the game continues and we would like to have your feedback. The end of the month will be focused on fixing bugs (don't hesitate to report them to us).

We will also provide you with a roadmap next week.

What you could do in this release:

Craft items: Magic staff, Potion, Swords

Sell & negotiate items

Unlock various skills

Create a mercenary guild

Discorvers somes town’s mysteries

Upgrade town to level 2

Somes others features are present in-game but at a very early stage.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.