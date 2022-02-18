Early Access Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8223352 · Last edited 18 February 2022 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, merchant

"Merchant Of Phenistoria" is available in early access!

The development of the game continues and we would like to have your feedback. The end of the month will be focused on fixing bugs (don't hesitate to report them to us).

We will also provide you with a roadmap next week.

What you could do in this release:

Craft items: Magic staff, Potion, Swords

Sell & negotiate items

Unlock various skills

Create a mercenary guild

Discorvers somes town’s mysteries

Upgrade town to level 2

Somes others features are present in-game but at a very early stage.