Condatis Group DLC - OUT NOW!

Calling all Marines!

The NEW Condatis Group DLC is here!

There are so many Condatis group soldiers running around, I’m not sure we have enough chairs to go around – we better pull up some of those crochet beanbags I bought in bulk off marineBay.

So get ready to experience a new story line, a new enemy and try to survive by any means.

VIEW THE DLC!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1832100/?utm_campaign=CondatisTease&utm_source=Steam&utm_medium=SO_organic

NEW CAMPAIGN STORY

Play as Marshal, a powerful psychic that works for the Condatis Arcadian Government. Experience a new story line with new and old characters and settings.

NEW PSYCHIC CLASS

From flinging objects, teleporting enemies, and psionic blasting your foes, your mind is your weapon.

PLATOONS

The Condatis group is never alone! They might lack weapons and gear, but they’ve got the numbers! Call-in soldiers to fight by your side!

AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!

Fight and survive against all new hunter class enemies! And stay on the move with the new VLAK HQ mechanic.

(Please note, you can join another player’s Condatis Group content without owning it. But you cannot host a Condatis Group campaign without owning the DLC.)

Get access to all released and upcoming DLCs, INSURGENTS (coming Q2 2022) and M.E.R.C.S. (coming Q3 2022).

Also get two exclusive in-game skins: Frogsheoth Armor & Dragon Skin. Experience new story lines, new classes, new maps and much more!

(Does not include the full game Red Solstice 2: Survivors)

VIEW THE SEASON PASS!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23052/Red_Solstice_2_Season_Pass_Bundle/?utm_campaign=CondatisSeason&utm_source=Steam&utm_medium=SO_organic

ARMIES OF CONDATIS PATCH NOTES

Biomass radius will get reduced the more you kill monsters that it spawns

Added significance manager which further optimizes the game

Fixes for various missions

Capture trap will now trap multiple monsters and will be easier to use

Fortify no longer builds walls if there is something in the way

Missile swarm now targets enemy vehicles

Civilians won’t get murdered by lightning storm anymore, increased civilian speed

Fixed a bug where HASROC did 3 damage to region per shot instead of 1

Fix for HASROC damage display to regions

You can now trigger buff tooltips in-game if you hover over specific buff when monster is selected

Fix for engineering item buff display

Fix for bestiary not allowing negative resistance display

General fixes to dialogues for world map and combat layer

Fix for energy used and skills used not being tracked correctly, clients can now earn medals requiring this

Added new button on savegame widget for "overwrite"

Added info if saving game failed for some reason

Small hovering fixes for radial menu

Vanguard skill fix in WASD mode

Fix for mech not stopping when switching to WASD

Fix for Elpida skill

Added gameplay option to stop time when HQ reaches its destination, set this to true by default

Added checkbox on HQ move confirm

Fix for terminator power bar overlapping

Fix for skirmish games not updating their player map correctly

That's all for now. Return to HQ!

Marines, DISMISS!!!!