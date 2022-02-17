 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

KEO update for 17 February 2022

NEW TIRES, BUG FIXING & OPTIMIZATION

Share · View all patches · Build 8223038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This week we have some new tires for you!🔧

Volant - With it's wavy grooves the Volant guarantees you'll never get stuck in the sandy dunes of the surface. Unless you're upside down. Even God can't help you then.

Rubber Snake - Rubber snake is a clone of another solid tire that's way better. We were afraid that tire would run away though, so we made this one.

Valentire - Who needs a Valentine when you have these wheels? With their beautiful custom heart pattern and rims, you won't even remember how lonely you are!

Brisk - You wanna see some real speed bi-

🔥Here's some bug fixes and imrpovements!! ✨[/h3]

  • New Tire Cosmetics.
  • Fixed issue where bot would control auto-lock UI when player uses manual aim.
  • Fixed issue where killing a bot would sometimes disable your crosshair.
  • Fixed issue where killing bot would remove your buff icons (but effects remained as they should).
  • Fixed broken dummy AI's in tutorial.
  • Fixed incorrect button prompt in tutorial weapon section

Follow us on our Socials:

DISCORD

TWITTER

REDDIT

INSTAGRAM

FACEBOOK

YOUTUBE

TIKTOK

TWITCH

Changed files in this update

KEO Content Depot 1424911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.