NEW TIRES, BUG FIXING & OPTIMIZATION

This week we have some new tires for you!🔧

Volant - With it's wavy grooves the Volant guarantees you'll never get stuck in the sandy dunes of the surface. Unless you're upside down. Even God can't help you then.

Rubber Snake - Rubber snake is a clone of another solid tire that's way better. We were afraid that tire would run away though, so we made this one.

Valentire - Who needs a Valentine when you have these wheels? With their beautiful custom heart pattern and rims, you won't even remember how lonely you are!

Brisk - You wanna see some real speed bi-

🔥Here's some bug fixes and imrpovements!! ✨[/h3]

New Tire Cosmetics.

Fixed issue where bot would control auto-lock UI when player uses manual aim.

Fixed issue where killing a bot would sometimes disable your crosshair.

Fixed issue where killing bot would remove your buff icons (but effects remained as they should).

Fixed broken dummy AI's in tutorial.

Fixed incorrect button prompt in tutorial weapon section

