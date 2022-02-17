NEW TIRES, BUG FIXING & OPTIMIZATION

This week we have some new tires for you!🔧
Volant - With it's wavy grooves the Volant guarantees you'll never get stuck in the sandy dunes of the surface. Unless you're upside down. Even God can't help you then.
Rubber Snake - Rubber snake is a clone of another solid tire that's way better. We were afraid that tire would run away though, so we made this one.
Valentire - Who needs a Valentine when you have these wheels? With their beautiful custom heart pattern and rims, you won't even remember how lonely you are!
Brisk - You wanna see some real speed bi-
Here's some bug fixes and improvements!
- New Tire Cosmetics.
- Fixed issue where bot would control auto-lock UI when player uses manual aim.
- Fixed issue where killing a bot would sometimes disable your crosshair.
- Fixed issue where killing bot would remove your buff icons (but effects remained as they should).
- Fixed broken dummy AI's in tutorial.
- Fixed incorrect button prompt in tutorial weapon section
