Arcanion Switch Release Update.

v.1.10 updated to v.1.16
Changes:
Japanese Language added. プレイしていただきありがとうございます。このやりがいのあるゲームを楽しんでいただければ幸いです。
-Adjusted some backgrounds to make it less stressful on the eyes.
-Added additional sounds to Magi's attacks, and other parts of the game.
Casual Mode:
-Potions do not lose use upon death and return to the amount you had before you cross a checkpoint.
-Some stages have been adjusted to help differentiate classic and casual.
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed major soft lock bugs with the Tamrin and Kraken Boss Fight
-Fixed item shop description bugs.
-Fixed Save System issues.
-Fixed Aura Barrier stacking issue.
-Fixed issue with Aura Ring where you could jump and not fire three shots.
-Fixed soft-lock bug on Floating Island where you died at a hidden room and the game just stops.
-Fixed some grammatical and spelling errors.
