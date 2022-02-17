Arcanion Switch Release Update.

v.1.10 updated to v.1.16

Changes:

Japanese Language added. プレイしていただきありがとうございます。このやりがいのあるゲームを楽しんでいただければ幸いです。

-Adjusted some backgrounds to make it less stressful on the eyes.

-Added additional sounds to Magi's attacks, and other parts of the game.

Casual Mode:

-Potions do not lose use upon death and return to the amount you had before you cross a checkpoint.

-Some stages have been adjusted to help differentiate classic and casual.

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed major soft lock bugs with the Tamrin and Kraken Boss Fight

-Fixed item shop description bugs.

-Fixed Save System issues.

-Fixed Aura Barrier stacking issue.

-Fixed issue with Aura Ring where you could jump and not fire three shots.

-Fixed soft-lock bug on Floating Island where you died at a hidden room and the game just stops.

-Fixed some grammatical and spelling errors.