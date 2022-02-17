 Skip to content

Keysight update for 17 February 2022

1.4.1 release candidate available on beta branch!

Hello! Quick and dirty announcement here to let you know that 1.4.1 is FINALLY finished! It will be released onto the public branch in a few days once I've confirmed nothing is horribly broken, and the full announcement resources and write-up is done!

But just to give a quick idea what it includes:

  • Significantly better performance on both GPU and CPU in most situations
  • Configurable, repeatable preset stress testing
  • New pulse animation modes that react to note-releases
  • Pulse templates and 15 defaults to pick from
  • Randomizer now usually choses pulse templates, resulting in nicer randomizer outputs
  • Much improved default presets, with one new one: "Lilac"
  • Configurable mask mode elements
  • Faster custom texture loading
  • Basic menu image backdrop mode
  • A proper event log
  • A bunch of important bug fixes!

As ever, if you find anything broken, let me know via the Steam forums! With this quality-of-life patch done, I can finally focus on render-to-video ;)

Happy Keysighting <3

