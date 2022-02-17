1.4.1 release candidate available on beta branch!

Hello! Quick and dirty announcement here to let you know that 1.4.1 is FINALLY finished! It will be released onto the public branch in a few days once I've confirmed nothing is horribly broken, and the full announcement resources and write-up is done!
But just to give a quick idea what it includes:
- Significantly better performance on both GPU and CPU in most situations
- Configurable, repeatable preset stress testing
- New pulse animation modes that react to note-releases
- Pulse templates and 15 defaults to pick from
- Randomizer now usually choses pulse templates, resulting in nicer randomizer outputs
- Much improved default presets, with one new one: "Lilac"
- Configurable mask mode elements
- Faster custom texture loading
- Basic menu image backdrop mode
- A proper event log
- A bunch of important bug fixes!
As ever, if you find anything broken, let me know via the Steam forums! With this quality-of-life patch done, I can finally focus on render-to-video ;)
Happy Keysighting <3
