1.4.1 release candidate available on beta branch!

Hello! Quick and dirty announcement here to let you know that 1.4.1 is FINALLY finished! It will be released onto the public branch in a few days once I've confirmed nothing is horribly broken, and the full announcement resources and write-up is done!

But just to give a quick idea what it includes:

Significantly better performance on both GPU and CPU in most situations

Configurable, repeatable preset stress testing

New pulse animation modes that react to note-releases

Pulse templates and 15 defaults to pick from

Randomizer now usually choses pulse templates, resulting in nicer randomizer outputs

Much improved default presets, with one new one: "Lilac"

Configurable mask mode elements

Faster custom texture loading

Basic menu image backdrop mode

A proper event log

A bunch of important bug fixes!

As ever, if you find anything broken, let me know via the Steam forums! With this quality-of-life patch done, I can finally focus on render-to-video ;)

Happy Keysighting <3