Unleash the WAAAGH!

It's here Boyz!

Your explosive adventure on Luteus Alpha starts NOW! Krump your way through the hive city of Luteus Prime; battle Humans, Orks and Genestealer cultists; and ultimately recover your luscious hair squig from the hands of the Warboss Gutrekka! Tackle the chaotic campaign as a lone wolf in singleplayer, or round up the Boyz for that extra dakka in some explosive multiplayer mayhem.

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef is OUT NOW on PC and Switch. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions will arrive October 25th, while PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will launch on December 2nd.

Purchase Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef now and receive a 10% discount.

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef Features

Classic 2D side-scrolling goodness, filled with intense action, funny one-liners, screaming deaths and comical dialogues!

Choose your class, picking between four distinct characters, each with their own unique toolkit true to the Warhammer 40,000 lore.

Inflict chaos with an arsenal of weapons at your fingertips. Expand your armoury with up to twenty different weapons. There’s no such thing as having too much dakka!

Unleash your Waaagh! at the right time! Wreak carnage and rain destruction on those puny ‘umies.

Challenge the mightiest empire in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Become victorious, bring the planet to its knees and lead your very own Waaagh!

Earn hats by destroying compelling bosses, completing milestones or exchanging Teef at the Mekboy shop. Teef are collected by tearing through the story.

Beautiful hand-drawn scenery gives an incredible sense of depth to a side-on world.

Break up the action, and immerse yourselves in engaging cinematics.

Set foot on Luteus Prime in single-player mode, or get a party together of up to four Ork Boyz and have some fun together! Multiplayer is available both online and in local co-op.

Brawl it out against your rivals in an all-out epic battle to decide who is the baddest Ork in the warband! Up to four boyz can scrap it out in the arena, both online and in local PvP.

Get your socks rocked off with an amazing heavy metal soundtrack, composed by Deon van Heerden.

Yes, there will be explosions. Like, a lot of them!

