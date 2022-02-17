Update 28 now in beta, The Bank is back!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

The Bank has had a little polish, so we're here again with a new beta to check that we didn't break anything on the way.

If you missed all the details of what's inside this shiny new biome, check out the last post from a week ago for the details.

The changes for the beta are mainly balancing & bug fixing, but we've also added a load of SFX/music and lore room text, so the biome should feel closer to the real deal.

Balancing:

Slight damage nerfs to Big Gold Gorger and Mimic

Reactivity and damage buff to Evil Guillain

Midas’ Blood now interacts with Face Flask

Guillain can now spawn in Cliff after the Bank

Survival Vampirism buff: effect doubled on heavy weapons

War Spear damage buff but is no longer a heavy weapon

Gold Plating doesn’t protect from curses anymore (as planned)

Getting hit while using Gold Plating now properly resets the kill streak / breaks flawlessness on bosses

Bug fixes:

“Bag enemy whom we try not to spoil” is now unavailable in the Training Room

Shark now properly displays crits

Reaching the Crown now also unlocks the Bank

Gold Digger crash in Clock Room solved

Dagger of Profit had no cooldown after its attacks, making it glitch weirdly and launch attacks while the previous one was still resolving and breaking its balancing and FXs in the process.

Localization:

Various additions to existing U28 features (lore rooms, tooltips, etc.)

EN corrections

Sound design:

Lots of SFX

Music mastering update

To try out the beta just:

Go to your Steam game library.

Right click on Dead Cells and click "properties".

Select the tab "Betas".

In the first dropdown box select "Beta".

Click close and wait for the upload to finish downloading.

Start playing.

You can leave any feedback here or on our official Discord - there are two channels called the-bank-alpha-discussion and the-bank-alpha-feedback. We also published a shiny bug report form specific to this update.

Got nothing more to add here, so go and check out the changes we've made, or don't and wait for the official release!

Cheers,

Matt, EE & MT