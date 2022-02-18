GLOBAL PATCH - Beta Feedback Implemented

Hello there, fellow Innkeepers!

As you probably know, we've been running the Open Beta for some time now and gathered some invaluable feedback on bugs, errors and problems that make it hard to truly enjoy running your own inn.

We've been hard at work implementing possible changes for the Beta, and to keep the build stable, only there.

Today's a wonderful day to let you know these updates are going live for the main game!

PATCH 4.0.6

Reworked task management system (it became much more responsive to player’s input).

Servants will be able to make dishes using no more than 2 ingredients meaning the balance should change a lot.

Praise & Bonus buttons added to Staff tab.

Servants will not transport heavy objects anymore.

Dirty dishes are no longer ignored (required to sell the dishwasher, to make kitchen staff wash plates and mugs again).

Fixed several crashes.

Fixes to collecting dirty mugs & plates.

Increased priority of filling up baths task.

Fixed production items not being picked up.

Left-handed mouse support.

Minor key binds fixes (key binds were displayed incorrectly in settings)

Fixes in Act 2 (including a few dead ends patched).



Our Beta is still on-going and you are more than welcome to join in to report on other issues and bugs we'll be first testing and implementing solutions for before making updates to the main build. All feedback is greatly appreaciated and awaited on our side.

All you need to do is to follow these steps:

Right-click on the game in your Steam library.

Click “Properties”.

Open the “Beta” tab.

Select the “Open Beta” branch.

At this point the game should start updating. Within this BETA you should be able to test out new fixes and functionalities.

ALSO IMPORTANT:

If your old saves happen to crash, we would really appreciate it if you could send them to us to be further checked. Send them via email directly to us at contact@klabater.com, including n the title CINN TEST to immediately mark what's needed.

You can always leave your feedback here or on Discussions, as well as our dedicated Crossroads Inn Discord.