2022 BASSMASTER CLASSIC® UPDATE & LAKE HARTWELL OUT NOW!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1796155/Bassmaster_Fishing_2022_Lake_Hartwell/?beta=0
The Bassmaster® Fishing 2022 Classic Update is out now! Jump in today and play the 2022 Classic on the iconic Lake Hartwell and become the bass angling champion of 2022. Whether you’re new to the world of Bassmaster Fishing 2022, or a seasoned pro, you can take on the Classic on Lake Hartwell and conquer the leaderboards.
2022 Bassmaster Classic Update
Today you can start your bass angling career and compete in the 2022 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell. Dive into the huge selection of content from the base game such as 8 real-world venues, fully licensed Career Mode and Equipment, 10 Elite Pro Anglers and more, with the 2022 Bassmaster Classic and venue – Lake Hartwell.
Pick up 2022 Bassmaster Classic Update and get:
- 2022 Lake Hartwell Venue
- The 2022 3-Round Bassmaster Classic Tournament
- 3 Competitive Pro Challenges
- 2 Tiers of Mastery Challenges with Special Bassmaster Classic & Lake Hartwell clothing
- 10 Legendary named fish to hunt down and catch
- Exclusive B.A.S.S. Content
- 10 Pro Anglers
- 8 Official Venues + 2022 Classic Venue
- Multiplayer Modes
- Career Mode
You can pick up the 2022 Bassmaster Classic Update today for £36.99 / €44.99 / $49.99 with a launch discount, so act fast!
Lake Hartwell Venue
For our seasoned pros who are already tackling the world of Bassmaster Fishing 2022, you can also pick up the Lake Hartwell Venue and compete in the 2022 Classic. Picking up this huge add-on brings lots of great new content to the game:
- The prestigious Bassmaster Classic 2022 venue - Lake Hartwell
- The Bassmaster Classic 3 round finals
- 3 competitive Pro Challenges
- 2 Tiers of Mastery Challenges with Special Bassmaster Classic & Lake Hartwell clothing
- 17 Species of Fish to catch
- Dynamic time of day system for all day fishing
- 10 Legendary named fish to hunt down and catch
- Underwater structure and realistic environments to explore
The Lake Hartwell Venue is available today for £9.99/ €12.99 / $12.99 and comes with a launch discount!
2022 Online Bassmaster Classic
We shared some exciting info on our 2022 Online Bassmaster Classic tournament that is running from Feb 24 – Mar 6. To find out more about how you can get involved and take on the 3-round online challenge to become the number 1 angler and win some awesome cosmetic prizes, click the link below!
Find out more - 2022 Online Bassmaster Classic Article
Changed depots in development_test branch