2022 BASSMASTER CLASSIC® UPDATE & LAKE HARTWELL OUT NOW!

The Bassmaster® Fishing 2022 Classic Update is out now! Jump in today and play the 2022 Classic on the iconic Lake Hartwell and become the bass angling champion of 2022. Whether you’re new to the world of Bassmaster Fishing 2022, or a seasoned pro, you can take on the Classic on Lake Hartwell and conquer the leaderboards.

2022 Bassmaster Classic Update

Today you can start your bass angling career and compete in the 2022 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell. Dive into the huge selection of content from the base game such as 8 real-world venues, fully licensed Career Mode and Equipment, 10 Elite Pro Anglers and more, with the 2022 Bassmaster Classic and venue – Lake Hartwell.

Pick up 2022 Bassmaster Classic Update and get:

2022 Lake Hartwell Venue

The 2022 3-Round Bassmaster Classic Tournament

3 Competitive Pro Challenges

2 Tiers of Mastery Challenges with Special Bassmaster Classic & Lake Hartwell clothing

10 Legendary named fish to hunt down and catch

Exclusive B.A.S.S. Content

10 Pro Anglers

8 Official Venues + 2022 Classic Venue

Multiplayer Modes

Career Mode

You can pick up the 2022 Bassmaster Classic Update today for £36.99 / €44.99 / $49.99 with a launch discount, so act fast!

Lake Hartwell Venue

For our seasoned pros who are already tackling the world of Bassmaster Fishing 2022, you can also pick up the Lake Hartwell Venue and compete in the 2022 Classic. Picking up this huge add-on brings lots of great new content to the game:

The prestigious Bassmaster Classic 2022 venue - Lake Hartwell

The Bassmaster Classic 3 round finals

3 competitive Pro Challenges

2 Tiers of Mastery Challenges with Special Bassmaster Classic & Lake Hartwell clothing

17 Species of Fish to catch

Dynamic time of day system for all day fishing

10 Legendary named fish to hunt down and catch

Underwater structure and realistic environments to explore

The Lake Hartwell Venue is available today for £9.99/ €12.99 / $12.99 and comes with a launch discount!

2022 Online Bassmaster Classic

We shared some exciting info on our 2022 Online Bassmaster Classic tournament that is running from Feb 24 – Mar 6. To find out more about how you can get involved and take on the 3-round online challenge to become the number 1 angler and win some awesome cosmetic prizes, click the link below!

