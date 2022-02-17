0.2.1 - The Explosion Update

This update is close to our hearts because as we've watched all the streams and videos players have shared this week it's become clear that ammunition shops should be a source of chaos, havoc, and cacophony.

To support this deep-seated desire from the community, we spent all week adding in deep explosion logic to the game and oodles of explosives to ammunition shops.

All bottles and weapons in the game now explode with unique sounds and visuals, pushing around other physics objects and lighting nearby objects on fire.

We've also added powder kegs, which are an order of magnitude more powerful than bottle and weapon explosions.

Bottles and powder kegs have been added in to the procedural generation, so you'll hear them naturally as you set buildings around town on fire.

Added:

Powder kegs that blow up, with a high chance of spawning in ammo shops and a low chance of spawning elsewhere

12 new background songs



All bottles now blow up when set on fire, they are still collectible

New spawner for bottles (press 4)

Procedural spawning at the supply store near the train station

Random 5-9s wait on powder keg explosions

Random 1-4s wait on kerosene bottle explosions

When you set guns on fire, they make shooty noises and shooty visuals



Ragtime music plays on piano interact



Changed:

Simplify upgrades to one rank.

Re-wrote upgrade descriptions to add impactful functionality

Re-balanced upgrade prices to match single rank unlock

Removed upgrade rank indicators, upgraded titles, and increased upgrade picture sizes

Removed flaming campfire

Changed the vampire coffin to a child vampire coffin to make the player feel worse about themselves

Removed barrel tag

Updated menu version to 0.2.1

Increased the size of mission tumbleweeds by 2

Weakened player's ability to throw

Increased the mission payments to $500



Changed the train conductor conversation to make more sense

Changed the 2nd train conductor conversation to tell the player how much they earned

Clamp player view

Train escape is now 5.5 seconds instead of 7

Increase lifetime of explosion VFX and barrel

Add box colliders to blown-in doors for ignis

Shorten the fuse of the powder kegs by 2 seconds

Remove "R to restart" from controls

Lower weight of safe

Add in procedural clutter between buildings ala the main town

make it 2500 for upgrades

Add logic to each player spawner to check for and subtract $5 from the player’s cash reserves, play a ka-ching sound

Make windmill burnable

Make the cross on graves burnable

Make trees burnable



Add mission payment before the level restarts

Make stick pickup able and burnable

Let the player punch tables

Update Unity to 2021.2.10F

Spatialize audio for explosions

Update the kerosene dream upgrade description to spawn bottles filled with kerosene

Add small reminders every 30 minutes to play a mission (add a nice chime)

Allow the player to control mouse sensitivity in the options menu

Increase crate weight

Make bushes and cacti burnable

Remove first play achievement from the steam side

Make grass prefabs burnable

Bug Fixes: