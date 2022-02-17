0.2.1 - The Explosion Update

This update is close to our hearts because as we've watched all the streams and videos players have shared this week it's become clear that ammunition shops should be a source of chaos, havoc, and cacophony.
To support this deep-seated desire from the community, we spent all week adding in deep explosion logic to the game and oodles of explosives to ammunition shops.
All bottles and weapons in the game now explode with unique sounds and visuals, pushing around other physics objects and lighting nearby objects on fire.
We've also added powder kegs, which are an order of magnitude more powerful than bottle and weapon explosions.
Bottles and powder kegs have been added in to the procedural generation, so you'll hear them naturally as you set buildings around town on fire.
Added:
- Powder kegs that blow up, with a high chance of spawning in ammo shops and a low chance of spawning elsewhere
- 12 new background songs
- All bottles now blow up when set on fire, they are still collectible
- New spawner for bottles (press 4)
- Procedural spawning at the supply store near the train station
- Random 5-9s wait on powder keg explosions
- Random 1-4s wait on kerosene bottle explosions
- When you set guns on fire, they make shooty noises and shooty visuals
- Ragtime music plays on piano interact
Changed:
- Simplify upgrades to one rank.
- Re-wrote upgrade descriptions to add impactful functionality
- Re-balanced upgrade prices to match single rank unlock
- Removed upgrade rank indicators, upgraded titles, and increased upgrade picture sizes
- Removed flaming campfire
- Changed the vampire coffin to a child vampire coffin to make the player feel worse about themselves
- Removed barrel tag
- Updated menu version to 0.2.1
- Increased the size of mission tumbleweeds by 2
- Weakened player's ability to throw
- Increased the mission payments to $500
- Changed the train conductor conversation to make more sense
- Changed the 2nd train conductor conversation to tell the player how much they earned
- Clamp player view
- Train escape is now 5.5 seconds instead of 7
- Increase lifetime of explosion VFX and barrel
- Add box colliders to blown-in doors for ignis
- Shorten the fuse of the powder kegs by 2 seconds
- Remove "R to restart" from controls
- Lower weight of safe
- Add in procedural clutter between buildings ala the main town
- make it 2500 for upgrades
- Add logic to each player spawner to check for and subtract $5 from the player’s cash reserves, play a ka-ching sound
- Make windmill burnable
- Make the cross on graves burnable
- Make trees burnable
- Add mission payment before the level restarts
- Make stick pickup able and burnable
- Let the player punch tables
- Update Unity to 2021.2.10F
- Spatialize audio for explosions
- Update the kerosene dream upgrade description to spawn bottles filled with kerosene
- Add small reminders every 30 minutes to play a mission (add a nice chime)
- Allow the player to control mouse sensitivity in the options menu
- Increase crate weight
- Make bushes and cacti burnable
- Remove first play achievement from the steam side
- Make grass prefabs burnable
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed being able to pick up haybales
- Removed dog bark from end of song
- Removed label from tumbleweeds
- Added pick up sounds to all weapons
- Fixed grabbing issues with sacks
- Added pick up sound to cash register
- Fixed sheds burning
- Fixed the player getting stuck in the air
- Fixed the reticle not resetting after looking away from an object
- Fixed background music randomization weighting
- Gun mission now says the proper building
- Remove material red on player_bottle
- Made 2 cactus models burn properly
- Fixed haybales missing box colliders
- Background music no longer plays
- Upgrades don't refresh money on buy
- Change out the logo for upgrades when bought
- Upgrades don't keep pictures on when bought
- Remove the label from the tumbleweed
- Reset crosshairs after looking away from an object
- Fixed Player in Air Controller
- Check all field setups and remove field setup from middle of road (grid painter)
- Make all gun explosions simulate in world space
- Disable play on wake for all gun prefabs
- Update tumbleweed 2 to match tumbleweed 1 prefab
- Removed old mission map
- Remove doorTrigger from unmounted doors
- Can't always pick up the doors in houses
- Reticle did not reset upon pick up of items
- Remove space from info text on vampire's coffin
