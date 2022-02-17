Version 0.8.3 is now live!

Hi everybody! Taking infection to the next step this week!

Humans now have a health so that they can be bitten and infected without dying!

This should change things up as instead of immediately dying and becoming a zombie humans can get bit, flee the scene and turn later. This means that the virus can spread in new interesting ways where it couldn't before!

I have now split apart the Human + Cop phases into two screens:

This is to make room for more options to come!

Also some bug fixes:

Fixed the Reset button on the Zombie settings page not resetting infections.

Fixed a bug where the user would get stuck on the Reinfect screen after all zombies have died.

I hope you enjoy the update!