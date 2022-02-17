Additional Book of Heroes Slots, Community Requested QoL and Modding Additions

Share · View all patches · Build 8222166 · Last edited 17 February 2022 – 13:26:18 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks,

This patch is a bit large in size (about 200mb) as it also adds new resources (required both for the upcoming DLC and for future free updates).

It also includes several Community requested QoL and modding additions.

You can read more details in the patch notes below!

Patch Notes - 17/02 # 1.033.7

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with a few Enemies not getting imported in the Enemy DB

Ancient Ruins expansion was (incorrectly) displaying as installed & active in the Mod Manager.

Fixed some issues with the Book of Heroes ascensions when transitioning from a Sandbox to Gauntlet mode.

Misc Changes and Additions

'Esc' key will now also close the Rulebook, Character Sheet & Map exploration if they are open (before opening the Main Menu) and any active (or misbehaving) tooltips.

Improved the codex appendix algorithm to dig deeper in Ally special, morale, alert and demise abilities and offer more links for any nested keywords found in them.

Added a "Hide" button in the Combat Log.

RAlt + Click on a card in your hand or loot container will display the card without "situational" modifiers (if possible). ie. without any Concealment, Drain or Leyline modifications or modifications due to the Deck lacking allies, enough cards etc. (LAlt + Click or Clicking the card will work as before)

Cards in Player's Handbook will always display without "situational" modifiers (if possible)

Added some padding around the map, because a couple (upcoming) borderland areas in the map couldn't be accessed properly.

Moved the "Choose Card UI" and the "Event UI" higher so that the player's hand is still visible.

Active Synergies preview will now keep displaying on the card while its targeting arrow is active.

Adding Synergy Fury in a Multicast card (or Synergy Multicast in a Fury card): Will strikeout Fury from the card text. (As a reminder Fury and Multicast don't stack. If both Effects are present in the same card due to a player Synergy, then the card will use only the Multicast effect.) Will no longer stack their Concentration costs. (Since only Multicast will process, only Multicast cost in Concentration is paid.) Will no longer account Fury in the Damage prediction. (Since only Multicast will process.)

Changed Blood Harvest Ripple effect to: "[Ripple Effect Gluttony] Whenever you play a card with Gluttony, Restore 2 AP.", this change will apply to new or characters without this perk.

Book of Heroes will now hold 6 paragons and 4 fallen heroes (instead of 3 & 3).

Paragon heroes won't be automatically deleted when you ascend them to a new mode, in case that mode proves not what you have in mind. They'll still do get deleted automatically if you no longer have Paragon slots and finish a run.

Fallen heroes will revive with max HP.

Added Chosen+ & Scorched Earth+ modes. (can be accessed through the Book of Heroes)

Added graphic resources for the Ancient Ruins expansion.

Updated to the latest Unity Engine 2021.2.11f1

Modding Additions