Arcadius Launch ⛏️

Arcadius is now live in early access ! There is not much to say except thank you to the community that helped make this possible through all the play tests.

Just The Begging...

Remember that this is only the beginning we plan on adding more content and features through out next year of early access. We will be release a detail roadmap on our plans soon.

What to expect

Going forward our priority for the next 60 days of launch is to monitor and fix bugs as they are reported. Ascension / rebirthing will be available to players in 30 days.