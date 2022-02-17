 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Arcadius update for 17 February 2022

Arcadius Launch ⛏️

Share · View all patches · Build 8222162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Arcadius is now live in early access ! There is not much to say except thank you to the community that helped make this possible through all the play tests.

Just The Begging...

Remember that this is only the beginning we plan on adding more content and features through out next year of early access. We will be release a detail roadmap on our plans soon.

What to expect

Going forward our priority for the next 60 days of launch is to monitor and fix bugs as they are reported. Ascension / rebirthing will be available to players in 30 days.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.