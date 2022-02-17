This build has not been seen in a public branch.

EVENT INFORMATION

We're part of the Games Made in Germany 2022 Event from February 14- February 17. We'll run multiple events and announce them here. Apologies if you see several announcements.

ABOUT ROUGH JUSTICE: '84

Do what it takes to make your fledgling security agency thrive. Advise your team on the best course of action, through strategy, calculated decisions, and a bit of luck. Use dice and cards to turn the odds in your favor in this neon '80s management game.

WISHLIST

You can wishlist Rough Justice: '84 and show us some love and by doing so, keep up to date with our development process.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1291860/Rough_Justice_84/