MASSIVE Update! Multiplayer, new mode and fixes!

We have just uploaded the new Titanic: FOAL update! This update includes multiplayer, a new daytime sinking mode and the pause menu being more functional.

Multiplayer:

The multiplayer addition lets anyone set up a server with 15 slots. Please note that upon creating the server the game begins immediately, and you may still join servers that have progressed into the sinking. In addition to this, the controls for multiplayer are different then singleplayer. As we are using a 3rd person character, you can't use A, D or S to control your character. You can still use W, shift and spacebar to control them. To use the chat in-game, press Alt to free your mouse and this allows you to click on the chatbox to begin writing messages. Pressing Alt again will make your mouse disappear. You can also remove the chatbox from your screen by clicking Alt, then clicking the "Chat" button on your screen.

New Mode:

As some players have requested, we have added a daytime sinking mode. This is essentially the same as the nightime sinking mode, but providing things in a different way. So we now have a nightime sinking mode, daytime exploration and daytime sinking mode.

We have also made the pause menu more functional, so the menu now freezes instead of moving around.

If you are enjoying the game, please leave a review! It helps alot.

